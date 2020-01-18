Search

BBL: London Lions 107 Surrey Scorchers 98

PUBLISHED: 16:40 18 January 2020 | UPDATED: 16:40 18 January 2020

Duncan Hooper

Justin Robinson attacks for London Lions against Surrey (pic Graham Hodges)

Archant

London Lions remain top of the BBL table after scoring a huge 38 points in the first quarter en-route to beating Surrey Scorchers.

Ovie Soko continued his good form to lead the scoring with 27 points, as two-time MVP Justin Robinson added a sublime 24 points and six assists.

A fast start from the Lions saw them into an early 15-7 lead forcing a Scorchers time out.

Soko's first points came after six minutes, making it 22-11, and although the game's leading scorer Skylar White was showing resistance, he quarter ended with the hosts 38-25 up.

The second quarter became about the Lions defence as they would take it 25-15 as Robinson hit freely, in particular, driving to the basket, a feat emulated by the ever-improving Jules Dang-Akodo.

The half ended with the Lions extending their advantage to 63-40 but the third quarter was disrupted by foul trouble on the Lions enabled the visitors to overturn the previous quarter to cut the gap to 13 points at 78-65.

White continued with some excellent shooting from behind the arc while former Lion Lovell Cook chipped in on his way to 24 points in the game.

Andre Lockhart hit some big buckets in this period as new boy Buay Tuach helped himself to nine boards.

The fourth quarter became a shoot-out as White continued with some deep threes,

Scorchers would take 36 free throws in the game and that enabled them to get even closer but Brandon Peel and a rejuvenated Joe Ikhinmwin sealed the game as the Lions moved to 7-1 at the top of the standings.

Every Lion got on the scoresheet with five in double figures, as Peel, Ikhinmwin and Dang-Akodo joined Robinson and Soko.

The Lions travel to Sheffield Sharks on Sunday before a 10-day break ahead of the next game.

