BBL Cup: London Lions 103 Bristol Flyers 69

Joe Ikhinmwin attacks for London Lions (pic Graham Hodges) Archant

London Lions are one game away from qualifying for the BBL Cup quarter-finals, after a dominant win over Bristol in their penultimate South Group game.

Team leaders Brandon Peel, Justin Robinson and Jules Dang-Akodo combined for 55 points, landing Lions an emphatic victory at the Copper Box Arena.

And with only one game left, Lions will have to battle it out against Surrey Scorchers on Saturday to clinch their spot in the last eight.

Flyers fell behind early with Lions getting inside scoring from their frontcourt of Peel, Dii'Jon Allen-Jordan and Alioune Tew.

Gentrey Thomas got the first points on the board for Bristol with a driving lay-up but Peel quickly got back to work in the paint for another score.

With the score 10-2, coach Kapoulas called for time and with baskets hard to come by for Flyers, Lions opened up a 23-15 lead by the end of the first period.

A strong start to the second quarter saw Flyers cut the margin to just two points as Bradley and Raphell Thomas-Edwards scored on back-to-back possessions from strong drives to the basket.

Reigning league MVP Robinson responded with a smooth basket for the home team and Peel hit a three before a final three-pointer from Sam Toluwase gave Lions a double digit lead of 50-39 at half-time.

Flyers hit a three in response to Peel's basket to start the second half and Lions coach Vince Macaulay called time out with less than a minute played.

The Lions went on a 9-0 run from there and were unplayable as Peel poured in 11 points in the period.

Robinson was hot from outside, while Flyers chased shadows, and superb cameos from captain Joe Ikhinmwin and Jordan Whelan showed the calibre of the 11-man Lions squad, with every member on the score sheet.

The quarter finished 76-52 and Lions dispelled any hopes of a late comeback with another scoring run early in the fourth quarter sparked by Dang Akodo.

Great passing on offence and stifling defence were the key for the home side as the margin grew to over 30 points.

Flyers battled throughout the remainder of the game but were unable to make significant inroads as big Jordan Jackson punctuated the Lions win with a fierce two-handed dunk.

Flyers finish the group stage of the BBL Cup with a 6-4 record and fall to third place behind Worcester while the Lions now face Surrey in what has turned out to be the first knockout game of the competition.

Lions will need to win if they want to claim the last place in the quarter-finals and a trip to Leicester Riders on November 29 and tickets for Saturday's game are available at ticketmaster.co.uk.