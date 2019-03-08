BBL Cup: London Lions 101 Plymouth Raiders 86

Andre Lockhart on the ball for London Lions against Plymouth Raiders (pic Graham Hodges) Archant

London Lions finally picked up their first win of the season following their 101-86 victory over the Plymouth Raiders.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

They were guided by 2018-19 season MVP Justin Robinson, who racked up 17 points and seven assists, as they fielded the same team back to back for the first time this season and the settled environment shone.

A blistering start stunned the Raiders as the home side raced into a 20-5 lead. Plymouth timeouts stemmed the tide but Lions led 27-20 at the end of the first quarter.

Speedy combinations all over from the Lions left the Raiders flat footed, as Josh Wilcher took it upon himself to try and drag his team forward.

But the Lions hounded him throughout the half, although he did nail 16 points in that half and looked likely to impact the game.

Tyler Johnson rebounded and finished well for the visitors but the Lions kept shackles on former Lion Rashad Hassan who would reach half time with no points and three fouls.

You may also want to watch:

Jules Dang-Akodo went tearing up the floor several times and converted two threes off Andre Lockhart and Jorge Moreno passes as the Lions led 51-46 at the break.

The third quarter was more of the same, with good communication defensively from the Lions and fast breaks the other end.

Robinson checked out with two minutes remaining of the third, as did Brandon Peel, leaving Joe Ikhinmwin and Sam Toluwase to close out the quarter 81-65.

Raiders fought hard to keep it close but lost momentum in the fourth quarter as a huge slam from Allen-Jordan showed no let-up for the Lions.

Josh Wilcher tweaked an ankle after only being able to add two points to his first-half tally and from there the Lions led by as many as 24.

Whelan brought up the century as Robinson and Dang-Akodo both had 17 points, with five Lions in double figures and 39 points from the bench.

Tyrell Johnson scored 22 points for Plymouth whilst point guard Wilcher added 18 points, six rebounds and four assists in the loss.

Lions now travel to Surrey on Saturday before returning home on November 1 to play the London City Royals.