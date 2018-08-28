Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

London GD men and women aim to retain top spot in leagues

PUBLISHED: 15:00 11 January 2019

London GD face Olympia in the Premier Handball League this weekend (pic: Olympia Handball Club)

London GD face Olympia in the Premier Handball League this weekend (pic: Olympia Handball Club)

Archant

London GD men’s and women’s teams to face capital rivals Olympia at Barking Sporthouse on Saturday

The New Year starts with a bang in the Premier Handball League as the men’s and women’s teams of two of the top English clubs, Newham’s London GD and capital rivals Olympia, go head-to-head.

GD head the men’s and women’s leagues after seven rounds. Olympia are in second in both leagues, one point behind.

A win or draw would keep GD – who won the men’s and women’s titles and national cups last season - top in both leagues. However, a win for Olympia would see them move into first spot.

In the womens’ competition, both teams are undefeated so far. GD have won every game since an opening-day draw. Olympia have drawn two matches in the league this season, the most recent coming against NEM Hawks in round four.

In the men’s league, GD are on a five-match winning streak since a draw in round two, and an opening day defeat to Olympia.

Both matches will be played in Barking Sporthouse. The women throw-off at 1.30pm on Saturday, with the men to follow at 3.30pm. Admission for spectators is free.

Most Read

Toddler who went missing after car theft in Manor Park is found safe and well

Toddler snatched in Manor Park car theft ‘may have been given extra clothing by thief’

The car was found abandoned in Hathaway Crescent. Pic: Google

Coffee thrown at men during homophobic attack on rush hour Tube

Police would like to speak to this woman. Picture: BTP

Jailed: Fake Uber driver who kidnapped, raped and robbed female passenger

Mohammed Awais kidnapped and raped a woman after posing as a cab driver. Pic: Met Police

Gang member ‘pointed shotgun at marked police car’, court told

The four men are on trial at the Old Bailey. Picture: Google

Latest from the Newham Recorder

London GD men and women aim to retain top spot in leagues

London GD face Olympia in the Premier Handball League this weekend (pic: Olympia Handball Club)

The East London Football Podcast

West Ham United manager Manuel Pellegrini (pic: Chris Radburn/PA)

Defiant Edinburgh not worried about fixture congestion

Leyton Orient head coach Justin Edinburgh looks at his watch during the second half of their match at home to Salford City (pic: Simon O'Connor).

West Ham dealt a huge blow as Balbuena ruled out after op

West Ham United's Fabian Balbuena (left) and Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha (right) battle for the ball during the Premier League match at The London Stadium, London.

Jailed: Fake Uber driver who kidnapped, raped and robbed female passenger

Mohammed Awais kidnapped and raped a woman after posing as a cab driver. Pic: Met Police
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists