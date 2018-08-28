London GD men and women aim to retain top spot in leagues

London GD men’s and women’s teams to face capital rivals Olympia at Barking Sporthouse on Saturday

The New Year starts with a bang in the Premier Handball League as the men’s and women’s teams of two of the top English clubs, Newham’s London GD and capital rivals Olympia, go head-to-head.

GD head the men’s and women’s leagues after seven rounds. Olympia are in second in both leagues, one point behind.

A win or draw would keep GD – who won the men’s and women’s titles and national cups last season - top in both leagues. However, a win for Olympia would see them move into first spot.

In the womens’ competition, both teams are undefeated so far. GD have won every game since an opening-day draw. Olympia have drawn two matches in the league this season, the most recent coming against NEM Hawks in round four.

In the men’s league, GD are on a five-match winning streak since a draw in round two, and an opening day defeat to Olympia.

Both matches will be played in Barking Sporthouse. The women throw-off at 1.30pm on Saturday, with the men to follow at 3.30pm. Admission for spectators is free.