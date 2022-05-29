London GD celebrate getting hands on British Super Cup title

London GD have been celebrating after winning the NorDan British Handball Super Cup at Scotland's Sports Performance Centre in Edinburgh.

The top four men's and women's teams from Scotland and England battled it out for the title and European qualification, with Stratford-based London GB lifting the men's crown.

They needed extra time to pip Scottish champions Livingston HC in their semi-final, having led 14-12 at half-time but seen their rivals fight back to level at 24-24 with a penalty from GB international Chris White after the final buzzer.

London GD kept their composure in the extra period, though, to claim a 29-28 victory and their place in the final.

They met Manchester's NEM Hawks the following day and, after falling behind early on, fought back to move 16-14 up at the midway point.

The game remained extremely tight, with lots of fierce, end-to-end action, but London GD finished strongly to build a convincing lead in the last five minutes and run out 34-27 winners.

It allowed them to retain the British title they had won in 2019, with no competition played since due to Covid.

They have also won the English League 12 times and the club has started to rebuild its junior section and deliver handball sessions in the Newham area at Southern Road Primary School.

They are also in contact with Newham Sports Partnership to help organise handball events for youngsters.

