London Aquatics Centre to host World Para-Swimming Championships

The London Aquatics Centre will host the World Para-Swimming Championships in September (pic: Nigel French/PA) PA Archive/PA Images

September’s event to take place in Great Britain after original hosts Malaysia were stripped of rights owing to security concerns

London will host the rearranged 2019 World Para-Swimming Championships, World Para-Swimming has announced.

The move comes after the International Paralympic Committee decided to strip the original hosts, Malaysia, of the right to host the event citing concerns over the safety of Israeli athletes.

The event will now take place at the London Aquatics Centre, which hosted swimming events at the London 2012 Paralympic Games, between September 9 and 15.

IPC President Andrew Parsons said: “We are delighted to announce London as the host city of the World Para-Swimming Championships.

“The London Aquatics Centre brings back many fantastic memories of the 2012 Paralympic Games and I am sure athletes will be greatly excited to return to such an iconic venue.”

British para-swimmers now have a championships on home soil to look forward to later this year and they will hope to take full advantage of it by winning a whole host of medals.