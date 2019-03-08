Basketball: Lockhart back with London Lions

Andre Lockhart attacks for London Lions (pic Graham Hodges) Archant

Defending BBL champions London Lions have confirmed the return of guard Andre Lockhart for his fifth season in the capital.

The 33-year-old dual Bajan-British passport holder showed his immense contribution to the team in the title-winning season as he backed up the point position whilst bringing healthy scoring and a wise head to proceedings.

Already heading up Lions' Basketball Academy Partnerships with the New City College he serves as a mentor and coach to the talent of the future.

Following three seasons with Queens University in the USA, Lockhart arrived in the BBL in 2010/11 as he helped Newcastle Eagles to the runners-up spot in the BBL Championship.

After spells back in Barbados and Germany, Lockhart returned to the UK in January 2014 and helped Essex Leopards finish as runners-up in NBL Division One.

Last season Lockhart anchored the bench and contributed six points and 2.5 assists to the team whilst drawing some tough defensive assignments.

A Barbados international at both junior and senior level, Lockhart was beaming to be back with the Lions and said: "I am super ecstatic to be back with the Lions and continuing into my fifth year with the club.

"I can't thank the management team and coaching staff enough for the opportunity to stay within an organisation that has become my extended family.

"We achieved great goals last season but weren't satisfied so will be hungry to achieve more. I want to thank my coaches for having confidence in me and I will repay them by working extremely hard in whatever role is required so we can be successful again.

"Purple Army we're back at it again and let's start together today as we open pre-season!"

Lions head coach Vince Macaulay expressed his happiness to have Lockhart back at the club, adding: "Andre is a rock for us, he exemplifies what you want in a player, a team-mate and a friend.

"He is dedicated to his craft and is always working to improve. His court awareness now is high, his defensive effort is relentless and he is a sage for the younger guys, he is a big asset to us in this coming season."