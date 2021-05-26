Arsenal, Tottenham, QPR and West Ham players called up for the Euros
Adam Perry
- Credit: PA
Players from a number of London clubs have been called up for the delayed European Championships this summer, so who will be there on June 11?
22 of the 24 squads have now been announced, but many of them will need to cut players prior to the tournament. Wales and Italy are expected to announce their squads this Sunday.
In his 33-man provisional squad announced on Tuesday, Gareth Southgate called up Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka, Tottenham’s Harry Kane, West Ham’s Declan Rice, and Jesse Lingard whose loan spell at West Ham from Manchester United was pivotal to him earning a place.
Arsenal’s Kieran Tierney will be going up against Bukayo Saka and England on June 18 in Group D of the tournament whilst Granit Xhaka will be captaining Switzerland in Group A.
Bernd Leno is one of the goalkeeping options called up by Germany who are in Group F alongside France, Portugal and Hungary, a potential opponent for England should they progress through their group.
You may also want to watch:
Tottenham’s Toby Alderwiereld and Pierre-Emile Hojberg will be facing off in Group B on June 17 while Steven Berwijn has been called up for the Netherlands in Group C.
France captain Hugo Lloris will be joined by Moussa Sissoko as the World Cup winners look to build on recent international success.
Most Read
- 1 Dagenham and Islington men convicted in relation to 'brazen' snooker hall shooting of Stratford man
- 2 Stratford man who tried to eat evidence of fraud sentenced
- 3 'A good day for Newham': Manor Park fitness studio fights back after Covid-19 lockdown
- 4 Woman treated by ambulance after flat fire in Stratford
- 5 Newham Citizens' Assembly to discuss 'greening borough' after public vote
- 6 West Ham United fans saddle up for return of Bike from Boleyn ride
- 7 Jailed: West Ham dealer who ran county drugs line on his own
- 8 Royal Docks air and space centre to train future astronauts
- 9 Junior Jah found with stab wounds two weeks before his death in Custom House
- 10 Officer jailed for GBH in police stop is sacked without notice
Queens Park Rangers’ top scorer Lyndon Dykes has been handed a Scotland call up, with his goals helping QPR to ninth in the Championship this campaign.
After an impressive season qualifying for the Europa League, West Ham have seen six players called up for the Euros.
Declan Rice and Jesse Lingard will be facing off against Czech Republic duo Vladamir Coufal and Tomas Soucek in Group D on June 22. The Czech midfielder registered 10 goals from defensive midfield this season.
Andiry Yarmolenko will be representing Ukraine in Group C, whilst Lukasz Fabianski will be with Poland in Group E, another potential opponent for England in the knockout stages.
West Ham’s Angelo Ogbonna and Tottenham’s Ben Davies, Joe Rodon and on loan forward Gareth Bale will all be anticipating the announcement of their national squads with hopes of playing at the European Championships this summer.