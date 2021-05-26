Arsenal, Tottenham, QPR and West Ham players called up for the Euros

Published: 2:00 PM May 26, 2021

Players from a number of London clubs have been called up for the delayed European Championships this summer, so who will be there on June 11?

22 of the 24 squads have now been announced, but many of them will need to cut players prior to the tournament. Wales and Italy are expected to announce their squads this Sunday.

In his 33-man provisional squad announced on Tuesday, Gareth Southgate called up Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka, Tottenham’s Harry Kane, West Ham’s Declan Rice, and Jesse Lingard whose loan spell at West Ham from Manchester United was pivotal to him earning a place.

Arsenals Bukayo Saka and West Ham United's Michail Antonio during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London. - Credit: PA

Arsenal’s Kieran Tierney will be going up against Bukayo Saka and England on June 18 in Group D of the tournament whilst Granit Xhaka will be captaining Switzerland in Group A.

Bernd Leno is one of the goalkeeping options called up by Germany who are in Group F alongside France, Portugal and Hungary, a potential opponent for England should they progress through their group.

You may also want to watch:

Tottenham’s Toby Alderwiereld and Pierre-Emile Hojberg will be facing off in Group B on June 17 while Steven Berwijn has been called up for the Netherlands in Group C.

France captain Hugo Lloris will be joined by Moussa Sissoko as the World Cup winners look to build on recent international success.

Queens Park Rangers’ top scorer Lyndon Dykes has been handed a Scotland call up, with his goals helping QPR to ninth in the Championship this campaign.

Queens Park Rangers' Lyndon Dykes (left) and Rotherham United's Daniel Barlaser battle for the ball during the Sky Bet Championship match at the AESSEAL New York Stadium, Rotherham. Picture date: Tuesday April 13, 2021. - Credit: PA

After an impressive season qualifying for the Europa League, West Ham have seen six players called up for the Euros.

Declan Rice and Jesse Lingard will be facing off against Czech Republic duo Vladamir Coufal and Tomas Soucek in Group D on June 22. The Czech midfielder registered 10 goals from defensive midfield this season.

Andiry Yarmolenko will be representing Ukraine in Group C, whilst Lukasz Fabianski will be with Poland in Group E, another potential opponent for England in the knockout stages.

Manchester United's Anthony Martial (right) catches West Ham defender Angelo Ogbonna after attempting a shot on goal during the Emirates FA Cup fifth round match at Old Trafford - Credit: PA

West Ham’s Angelo Ogbonna and Tottenham’s Ben Davies, Joe Rodon and on loan forward Gareth Bale will all be anticipating the announcement of their national squads with hopes of playing at the European Championships this summer.