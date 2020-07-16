Search

London Lions draw Lithuanians in Champions League

PUBLISHED: 13:47 16 July 2020 | UPDATED: 13:47 16 July 2020

London Lions attack at Manchester (pic Graham Hodges)

London Lions attack at Manchester (pic Graham Hodges)

London Lions have been handed a dream tie against Lithuania’s Neptunas Klaipeda in the Basketball Champions League.

The first qualifying round draw was made in Switzerland and Lions will host the first leg of their tie at the Copper Box Arena on Tuesday September 15.

The return leg will take place in the Lithanian coastal town’s Svyturio Arena on Friday September 18.

If victorious, Lions will face Bulgaria’s Balkan Botevgrad or Tsmoki Minsk, of Belarus, in the second qualifying round, playing away on September 22 and back at the Copper Box on September 25.

Should Vince McAulay’s men come through that, they will go into the las-32 group stage and play against AEK (Greece), Brose Bamberg (Germany), Cholet (France), Fortitudo Bologna (Italy), Hapoel Holon (Israel), Pinar Karsiyaka (Turkey) and RETAbet Bilbao (Spain) in group D.

Teams will meet home and away in a round-robin, from October 13 onwarsd, with schedule and tip-off times to be determined at a later date, and the four best ranked teams in each group will advance to the play-offs.

