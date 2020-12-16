Lions look for Christmas lift at Copper Box

Published: 9:00 AM December 16, 2020

London Lions will look for a pre-Christmas lift in their last BBL matches of the year at the Copper Box Arena.

Lions are due to welcome Manchester Giants on Friday and then also play host to Worcester Wolves on Monday, with both matches tipping off at 7pm.

And they will go into their home double-header on the back of an impressive weekend win double, having hit three figures on both occasions.

Lions pipped Plymouth Raiders by a 101-95 scoreline in east London last Friday, with Orlando Parker scoring 22 points for Vince McAuley's side.

Deandre Liggins added 19 points and 11 assists for the home side, while Kevin Ware (17), Dirk Williams (14) and Shane Walker (10) also hit double figures.

Ashley Hamilton sank a game-high 31 points for visiting Plymouth, who led 27-18 after the first quarter, but his efforts proved in vain as Lions turned things around to lead 51-49 at half-time and enjoyed a superb third quarter to go 85-68 up.

Lions travelled to Cheshire Phoenix on Sunday and maintained that momentum to build a 27-21 lead in the opening period.

The gap grew slightly to 54-47 at the midway mark and was out to a dozen points at 83-71 after the third stanza.

Lions were able to keep the home side at arms length in the closing quarter to claim a 110-99 victory, as Parker again led the scoring charts with 25 points to claim MVP honours.

Liggins and Justin Robinson added 20 points apiece, with further support offered by Williams, who had four three-point shots in his 14-point haul, and Walker (12).

McAuley said: "This is a tough place to come to, especially tough when the fans are in, the atmosphere they made was amazing.

"Cheshire played with incredible composure, we thought they would play very hard, we thought this would be tougher than last Friday and it proved to be the case.

"We showed a lot of togetherness and it's coming along nicely for us. It was about coming out and being solid."















