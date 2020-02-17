Back-to-back wins for London Lions

Justin Robinson attacks for London Lions (pic Graham Hodges) Archant

London Lions went into the two-week international break with back-to-back wins over Cheshire and Bristol.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Andre Lockhart in action for London Lions (pic Graham Hodges) Andre Lockhart in action for London Lions (pic Graham Hodges)

Justin Robinson scored 19 points as Buay Tuach hit all seven of his shots in a 94-78 home win over the Phoenix at the Copper Box Arena.

Ovie Soko added 16 points as Lions made it five successive home wins, with captain Joe Ikhinmhwin hitting five points in a row as they took the opening quarter 26-15.

A 9-4 run to start the second was emphasised by Tuach's dunk and Jordan Whelan's three-pointer as a huge crowd was kept entertained as the Lions ran the ball and created opportunities.

With Andre Lockhart hitting four unanswered the only resistance weas coming from former Lion Demonte Flannigan, as the hosts entered the locker room 44-29 to the good.

London Lions in action at Bristol Flyers (pic Graham Hodges) London Lions in action at Bristol Flyers (pic Graham Hodges)

Robinson and Tuach combined for the Lions' opening 12 points of the third quarter before Ali Tew hammered home a dunk as the lead grew to over 20 points at 58-33.

Phoenix rallied and Flannigan's score at the end of the third made it 72-56, with the fourth quarter seeing more from the visitors as their shots suddenly fell and the Lions went dry.

But with 45 points off the bench Lions found scorers across the board to take the victory, with Ikhinmwin collecting 12 and Whelan 11 as Flannigan led Cheshire with 27.

Lions extended their run at the top of the BBL table with a 75-66 win over a fiery Bristol Flyers outfit.

London Lions in action at Bristol Flyers (pic Graham Hodges) London Lions in action at Bristol Flyers (pic Graham Hodges)

Travelling without Soko due to illness, they fell 17-4 behind as the hosts looked to bounce back from their cup final defeat.

You may also want to watch:

After a Lions timeout, Brandon Peel scored on a three-point play as Robinson and Jules Dang-Akodo both made threes.

Ed Lucas scored his first points as a Lion, draining a pair of free throws, before Tew tied the game at 19-19 with a dunk.

Back-to-back triples from Lucas put the Lions 27-21 up at the buzzer but Levi Bradley was hitting everything for the hosts.

After hitting four threes, Bradley saw Chris Taylor add his only triple to put Flyers 41-30 up with 4.25 left in the first half.

Vince Macaulay called another timeout to halt the charge and Lions eased their way back into it, with Peel's triple tying it up at 42-42.

Whelan had a chance to give the visitors the lead, but missed his lay-up on the half-time buzzer.

Lions would do a good defensive job on Flyers in the third quarter as they would hold them to just 13 points and, most importantly, Bradley - who had 25 at the half - would only add one point to his tally.

That allowed the Lions to give themselves an eight-point lead going into the final period at 63-55, with the fourth period proving a low-scoring one from both sides.

Flyers battled back and with just over four minutes to go to found themselves one point behind but Lockhart dropped a triple to make it 71-66 and, before they knew it, Lions had countered with an 8-0 run to seal the game.

Tew's double double of 12 points and 11 boards was a highlight as the Lions dominated the boards whilst also shooting 42 per cent from behind the arc.

They return to action on March 1 when they host Leicester Riders at the Copper Box Arena.