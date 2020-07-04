Search

Advanced search

Basketball: London Lions to play in Champions League

PUBLISHED: 19:05 04 July 2020 | UPDATED: 19:05 04 July 2020

London Lions players discuss tactics (pic Graham Hodges)

London Lions players discuss tactics (pic Graham Hodges)

Archant

London Lions are looking forward to playing in basketball’s Champions League next season.

The Copper Box Arena-based club have seen a bid to take part accepted by governing body FIBA, confirmed at a board meeting in Switerland.

And they will be part of a 44-strong line-up which includes 14 current national champions, having to make it through two qualifying rounds to reach the group stage.

You may also want to watch:

One million euros prize money will be on offer and Lions coach Vince Macaulay said: “This is huge for the Lions and our new owners. It is big for the British Basketball League and I hope we can entertain basketball fans in London whom we know come from many European countries as well as home grown.

“We will have a challenge and will need to recruit carefully to get the right blend to be successful.”

The likes of Hapoel Jerusalem, Galatasaray and Tenerife are just some of the other clubs set to compete in the 2020-21 edition of the Champions League.

The draw for the qualifying rounds will take place on July 15, with 16 clubs battling it out from September 15 in an attempt to secure the four places available in the last-32 group stage.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Newham Recorder. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Is there a doctor here? East Ham sixth form sees 52 pupils earn medical course places

Twins Emmanuel and Edoard Beltazar are set to study medicine at University College London in September. Picture: LDRS

‘It feels like a dream’: Plaistow pupil earns £63k boarding school bursary

The Cumberland School pupil Kira Maiberg with assistant headteacher Amy Brown. Picture: Tom Barnes

Police name Plaistow man stabbed to death in Epping

Stephen Morrisson, 30, from Plaistow died from a stab wound after being found injured on Epping Road, Epping on Tuesday, June 30. Picture: Essex Police

Hundreds arrested across Essex and London as criminal instant messaging platform is cracked

Officers have seized more than £13.4million in cash - £5m of this in one operation alone. This is the largest single cash seizure the Met police has ever made. Picture: Essex Police

Two men arrested, gun and ‘Rambo’ knife seized at unlicensed music event in Custom House

Two men were arrested at an unlicensed music event in Hoskins Close on Friday, June 26. Picture: Google

Most Read

Is there a doctor here? East Ham sixth form sees 52 pupils earn medical course places

Twins Emmanuel and Edoard Beltazar are set to study medicine at University College London in September. Picture: LDRS

‘It feels like a dream’: Plaistow pupil earns £63k boarding school bursary

The Cumberland School pupil Kira Maiberg with assistant headteacher Amy Brown. Picture: Tom Barnes

Police name Plaistow man stabbed to death in Epping

Stephen Morrisson, 30, from Plaistow died from a stab wound after being found injured on Epping Road, Epping on Tuesday, June 30. Picture: Essex Police

Hundreds arrested across Essex and London as criminal instant messaging platform is cracked

Officers have seized more than £13.4million in cash - £5m of this in one operation alone. This is the largest single cash seizure the Met police has ever made. Picture: Essex Police

Two men arrested, gun and ‘Rambo’ knife seized at unlicensed music event in Custom House

Two men were arrested at an unlicensed music event in Hoskins Close on Friday, June 26. Picture: Google

Latest from the Newham Recorder

England reveal squad for first Test against West Indies

Dan Lawrence hits out watched by Keaton Jennings during day one of an England warm-up match at the Ageas Bowl.

Basketball: London Lions to play in Champions League

London Lions players discuss tactics (pic Graham Hodges)

Coronavirus: Recreational cricket cleared to resume on July 11

A player balancing bails onto the stumps

Coronavirus: Assurances given to British Olympic, Paralympic bosses

A general view of the Olympic rings near the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in London

Cricket: England boosted by Curran’s negative test

A general view of play during day three of England's inter-squad warm-up match at the Ageas Bowl