Basketball: London Lions to play in Champions League

London Lions are looking forward to playing in basketball’s Champions League next season.

The Copper Box Arena-based club have seen a bid to take part accepted by governing body FIBA, confirmed at a board meeting in Switerland.

And they will be part of a 44-strong line-up which includes 14 current national champions, having to make it through two qualifying rounds to reach the group stage.

One million euros prize money will be on offer and Lions coach Vince Macaulay said: “This is huge for the Lions and our new owners. It is big for the British Basketball League and I hope we can entertain basketball fans in London whom we know come from many European countries as well as home grown.

“We will have a challenge and will need to recruit carefully to get the right blend to be successful.”

The likes of Hapoel Jerusalem, Galatasaray and Tenerife are just some of the other clubs set to compete in the 2020-21 edition of the Champions League.

The draw for the qualifying rounds will take place on July 15, with 16 clubs battling it out from September 15 in an attempt to secure the four places available in the last-32 group stage.