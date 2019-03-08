London Lions crowned BBL champions

Justin Robinson attacks against Newcastle (pic Graham Hodges) Archant

London Lions clinched the BBL Championship title for the first time in their history with a comfortable 99-80 win at Newcastle Eagles on Friday night.

Justin Robinson scored 35 points to lead them to victory over the third-placed Eagles in the North East, which took Vince Macauley's side to a 26-6 record.

And the league success allowed the Copper Box-based outfit to complete a double, following their earlier BBL Cup final triumph.

Newcastle edged the first quarter by a 20-19 margin, thanks to a three-point shot from Eddie Matthews on the buzzer.

But Lions turned things around in the second session to go into the half-time break with a 49-39 advantage.

And the gap grew to 19 by the end of the third quarter at 73-54 as Lions controlled the boards in the absence of Darius Defoe and limited court time for Victor Moses.

The visitors converted no fewer than 15 three-point attempts on the night, with league MVP Robinson sinking seven of them in a superb display.

Kervin Bristol added 15 points and 14 rebounds for Lions, while Jordan Spencer scored 13 points and young guard Jonathan James added 11 points during his cameo off the bench with some three key threes.

And the celebrations then began as captain Joe Ikhinmwin lifted the trophy in front of the delighted travelling fans, with Lions set to host Leicester Riders on Sunday (4pm).

Lions: Robinson 35, Bristol 15, Spencer 13, James 11, Lockhart 8, Guede 6, Peel 5, Okoro 4, Ikhinmwin 2, Tabb, Larkai, Ekperuoh.