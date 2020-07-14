Robinson returns to London Lions

London Lions Justin Robinson races clear with the ball against Bristol Flyers

London Lions have announced a two-year contract extension for two-time BBL MVP Justin Robinson ahead of the 2020-21 campaign.

The Copper Box Arena-based side are set to embark on a new European challenge next season, in the Champions League, after seeing an attempt at defending their domestic title cut short by the coronavirus pandemic in March.

And Robinson, voted league MVP by BBL coaches in 2018 and 2019, will be a key figure once again as they chase more glory at home and abroad.

A prodigy of the late Jimmy Rogers at Brixton Topcats, Robinson attended Blair Academy in the United States and Rider University, averaging 15.3 points and 3.8 assists per game in his senior year as career.

Then after an impressive six-year career across Europe, including Great Britain representative honours at Eurobasket 2013, he was persuaded to join the Lions by head coach Vince Macaulay and averaged just below 17 points and five assists per game.

He said: “I feel really excited to be back at the Lions for my fourth year. This year is even more exciting with the team playing in Europe.

“It’s a massive opportunity to showcase the BBL and British talent. With the team assembled, I think we have a great chance of making noice. I’m thankful for the opportunity to be home with the Lions once again.”

Macaulay added: “As Justin enters his fourth season with us, I can only really speak of his commitment to the game in this country, his desire for young Brits to see an opportunity at home and his ability to be successful whilst doing the right things.

“He is a true professional and the culture at the club is largely down to him and his work ethic. Having him in the side as we embark on this next historic step by the club means we all know, we will be fine.”

The draw for the qualifying round of the Champions League is due to take place on Wednesday July 15 at 10am.

Lions fans will then get to see their team in action for the first time on September 15 when they play their tie in line with the latest government guidance.