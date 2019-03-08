Basketball: Lions add Toluwase and Dang-Akodo

London Lions head coach Vince Macaulay (pic Graham Hodges) Archant

London Lions have confirmed that Londoner Sam Toluwase, who has been with the team for the last week, has been signed on for the season.

Sam Toluwase in action for London Lions during the All Stars Championship last weekend (pic Graham Hodges) Sam Toluwase in action for London Lions during the All Stars Championship last weekend (pic Graham Hodges)

The vastly experienced veteran has had spells across Europe in Italy and Iceland as well as a short stint in China.

And he has plenty of BBL experience having played with Manchester before being part of the play-off winning Sheffield Sharks in 2016 and the BBL Trophy winning City Royals last season.

Lions boss Vince Macaulay said: "Ive known Sam for a long time and I know he just wants to compete and play hard.

"He has matured and understands his role within a team concept. He will see time with us especially defensively as he savours those challenges."

Toluwase made some crucial scores in the Lions winning run at the weekend's British All Stars Championship whilst also matching up very well against bigger players.

And Lions have also announced the acquisition of six foot two GB guard Jules Dang-Akodo.

A member of GB's 2017 Eurobasket squad, Dang-Akodo has also played for England Under-18s and GB Under-2's.

Lightning quick and a great defender he was a member of the City Royals last season and, having also played in Germany, Slovenia and Spain, he has a lot of experience already at a high level at such a young age.

"Things didn't work out for him earlier this season," added Macaulay.

"He worked out with us and you can clearly see how much work he has put into his game and how willing he is to continue to get better.

"He will certainly help us when we want to pick up the pressure on the floor and his speed is what we are all about this season."

Dang-Akodo will go straight into the Lions side that will travel to Bristol on Saturday in the BBL Cup, before they begin their home campaign next Wednesday versus the Plymouth Raiders.

Tickets are available at ticketmaster.co.uk.