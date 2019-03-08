Basketball: London Lions add Spaniard Romero to roster

London Lions have added Spanish guard Jorge Romero to their roster, after enjoying a stellar career in his home country.

Romero, 29, brings a wealth of experience to the guard position for the defending BBL champions and stands six foot four inches tall.

He averaged 9.6 points and three rebounds per game for Marin Ence Peixe Galego as they captured the LEB Silver play-off title last season.

And with six successive seasons in the Spanish LEB Golf competition, Romero has played significant roles on his teams.

With a near 39 per cent efficiency from three-point range he can play both guard positions and aims to have an impact in London.

Lions boss Vince Macaulay said: "We had a great opportunity to increase our team's IQ and I felt Jorge would be a good fit.

"We play a different style of game to some and like to have multiple points of attack. I think he'll do well in that kind of system."

Romero is looking forward to a stint in the capital, adding: "I'm very excited to be coming to London and joining a team that has just won the Championship and the Cup.

"I am highly motivated and ready to help the team win again, I want to play great basketball and doing anything I can - see you soon London Lions!"

Romero joins the returning Brandon Peel on the squad, with more announcements expected in the coming days.

Fans will get to see the team for the first time next month as Cal State Poly Mustangs are the visitors to the Copper Box Arena on September 6, while Danish champions BakkenBears visit the University of East London on September 9.

Tickets for the Cal Poly Mustangs fixture, regular season game tickets and season tickets are now available online on the Lions website.

Those wanting to see the match against Bakken can book tickets at https://www.thelondonlions.com/sports-dock-games.