Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Basketball: London Lions add Spaniard Romero to roster

PUBLISHED: 11:00 21 August 2019

Jorge Romero has agreed to join London Lions for the 2019/20 BBL season (pic London Lions)

Jorge Romero has agreed to join London Lions for the 2019/20 BBL season (pic London Lions)

Archant

London Lions have added Spanish guard Jorge Romero to their roster, after enjoying a stellar career in his home country.

Romero, 29, brings a wealth of experience to the guard position for the defending BBL champions and stands six foot four inches tall.

He averaged 9.6 points and three rebounds per game for Marin Ence Peixe Galego as they captured the LEB Silver play-off title last season.

And with six successive seasons in the Spanish LEB Golf competition, Romero has played significant roles on his teams.

With a near 39 per cent efficiency from three-point range he can play both guard positions and aims to have an impact in London.

Lions boss Vince Macaulay said: "We had a great opportunity to increase our team's IQ and I felt Jorge would be a good fit.

You may also want to watch:

"We play a different style of game to some and like to have multiple points of attack. I think he'll do well in that kind of system."

Romero is looking forward to a stint in the capital, adding: "I'm very excited to be coming to London and joining a team that has just won the Championship and the Cup.

"I am highly motivated and ready to help the team win again, I want to play great basketball and doing anything I can - see you soon London Lions!"

Romero joins the returning Brandon Peel on the squad, with more announcements expected in the coming days.

Fans will get to see the team for the first time next month as Cal State Poly Mustangs are the visitors to the Copper Box Arena on September 6, while Danish champions BakkenBears visit the University of East London on September 9.

Tickets for the Cal Poly Mustangs fixture, regular season game tickets and season tickets are now available online on the Lions website.

Those wanting to see the match against Bakken can book tickets at https://www.thelondonlions.com/sports-dock-games.

Most Read

One person in hospital after Plaistow crash

Two cars collided in Barking Road, near Greengate Street, Plaistow. Picture: Google

Feeling hungry? Europe’s biggest chicken wing festival coming to Stratford

Sink your teeth into the tastiest chicken wings the UK has to offer at Wing Fest. Picture: Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park

Freddie Mercury mural painted in West Ham

The Freddie Mercury mural in New Plaistow Road. Picture: Vik Taak

‘Serious mismanagement’ led to sale and temporary closure of Grangewood Independent School, inquiry finds

The Charity Commission has published its investigation into the running of Grangewood Independent School. Picture: Ken Mears

Entrepreneur school starts at Stratford shared work space

Melissa Hemsley (centre) at the three-day start-up summer school in Stratford. Picture: Workable.

Most Read

One person in hospital after Plaistow crash

Two cars collided in Barking Road, near Greengate Street, Plaistow. Picture: Google

Feeling hungry? Europe’s biggest chicken wing festival coming to Stratford

Sink your teeth into the tastiest chicken wings the UK has to offer at Wing Fest. Picture: Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park

Freddie Mercury mural painted in West Ham

The Freddie Mercury mural in New Plaistow Road. Picture: Vik Taak

‘Serious mismanagement’ led to sale and temporary closure of Grangewood Independent School, inquiry finds

The Charity Commission has published its investigation into the running of Grangewood Independent School. Picture: Ken Mears

Entrepreneur school starts at Stratford shared work space

Melissa Hemsley (centre) at the three-day start-up summer school in Stratford. Picture: Workable.

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Basketball: London Lions add Spaniard Romero to roster

Jorge Romero has agreed to join London Lions for the 2019/20 BBL season (pic London Lions)

Tavares thrashed in Essex Senior Cup

Action from Lopes Tavares' friendly with Ilford (pic: Akin Akinola).

Cricket: Hard to explain Essex win says Wheater

Adam Wheater (left) and Simon Harmer of Essex between overs during Kent CCC vs Essex CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at the St Lawrence Ground on 20th August 2019

Characters and creatures brought to life at Stratford Centre

A T-Rex roaming Stratford Shopping Centre. Picture via Shoppertainment

O’s edge five-goal thriller after stunning second half

Leyton Orient forward Lee Angol looks to play the ball into a dangerous area against Macclesfield Town (pic: Simon O'Connor).
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists