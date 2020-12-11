Leyton Orient WFC to play home fixtures at Hornchurch

Published: 8:47 AM December 11, 2020

Leyton Orient WFC, of the FA Women’s National League, announced that the majority of future home fixtures this season will now be played at the Hornchurch Stadium, home of Hornchurch FC.

The ground has a capacity of 3500 including 800 covered seats and a pitch side glass-walled restaurant/bar so spectators will now be able to attend the Os’ women’s team games, and enjoy refreshments at the stadium, while adhering to the essential Covid-19 safety regulations.

A tick indicates that the seat can be used under social disctancing guidelines at Hornchurch Stadium - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Orient’s first game at their new home on the border of London and Essex will be the Vitality Women’s FA Cup first round match this coming Sunday, December 13th, against Actonians.

Orient skipper Allison McCann expressed her delight at the move,, by saying: “We are thrilled to be playing our first home game at the Hornchurch stadium this weekend, hopefully with many Os’ fans in attendance.

"It's been a long and difficult year and we're so grateful to be playing football again.”

Midfielder Lauren Heria saw Tuesday’s impressive 4-1 win for Hornchurch FC against Wingate and Finchley in the FA Trophy.

“It was great to watch the Hornchurch FC win ahead of our FA Cup fixture at the stadium this weekend.

"The ground, staff, and spectators are all fantastic. I am looking forward to making the stadium our home and bringing women’s football to the community.”

Hornchurch chairman Colin McBride expressed his enthusiasm for the development of a partnership:

"We look forward to Leyton Orient Women playing their first game at the stadium on Sunday. We hope this is the first of many fixtures and the start of a great relationship between the two clubs.”

He also noted his own Orient links, including with LOFC Director of Football, Martin Ling:

“From a personal note, Orient was the first club I trained with as a youngster.

"Martin Ling played for me when I was a manager of Purfleet and has taken pre-season training for us at Hornchurch."

Orient manager Chris Brayford said: "We are pleased to have the opportunity to play our home games at Hornchurch FC, so I'd like to thank Colin McBride for his help in facilitating this.

"It will be great to have fans in the stadium again and for the players to hear that backing.

WWe are hoping also that it might perhaps be a more convenient location for more Orient fans to get to so hopefully it will be another step forward for the team."

Sunday’s match against Actonians will be Orient’s first home fixture since Septmber.

Winger Hayley Barton emphasised the team’s keenness to be back playing in front of the Orient fans as they try to reach the second round of the Vitality Women’s FA Cup for the second successive season.

“The team are excited to play at Hornchurch FC and would like to thank the club for welcoming us! The stadium and pitch look fantastic, which we hope will suit our style of play.

"We know a lot of fans are missing watching live football so I hope they will come along this weekend in force and help us continue our run in the FA Cup.”

Hornchurch Stadium (Bridge Avenue, Upminster, RM14 2LX) is a short walk from Upminster Bridge Station on the District Line or a ten minute walk from Upminster station which also has c2c rail services from London and Essex.

