Jackett feels Leyton Orient have plenty to work on after Salford City draw

Published: 6:13 PM August 7, 2021

Leyton Orient manager Kenny Jackett believes his side still have plenty to work on but was pleased with opening day draw away to promotion favourites Salford City.

Omar Beckles goal was cancelled out by Matt Willock wonder strike leaving both side's with a point after they played out a 1-1 draw at the Peninsula Stadium.

But the boss feels they showed plenty of positives and feels they just need to be a little bit more organised.

“First off it’s a good result for us then looking at the performance level the players showed really good commitment, never gave up, and battled really well,” Jackett said.

“In terms of quality on top of that, in the first-half we looked quite a good team, and started very well. Salford at the start of the second-half had a lot of pressure but our goalkeeper made some good saves. We just couldn’t quite get out.

“We came through that period and towards the end of the game we had chances ourselves as well.”

The former Wolves manager was full of praise for centre-back Omar Beckles who notched his first goal for the O’s on his debut.

“You need that, set-pieces are very important, they can really get your goals total up. There was some quality balls going across the box from both sides.

“When Theo Archibald came on, he put some good balls, Archibald, Connor Wood and Dan Kemp are all capable of delivering good balls. We have to then make sure we have the men in the box that can get the goals.”

Aaron Drinan worked tirelessly up front without any real reward and Jackett felt his side need to support the youngster better.

“You’re away from home, you want to get bodies around him at the right time, and I don’t think when we went long to him that we didn’t really have our co-ordination on those second balls.

“There is plenty to work on. It’s the first time that you’ve looked and worked at your own level. In pre-season you’ve traditionally played sides above you or below you which can be slightly false but we’ve learnt a lot today (Saturday) of what we need to do.

“We’re capable of coming out from the back, but when we go long, we need a bit more organisation of Aaron that not only do we get the flick that we enough natural midfielder players in and around him to sustain the ball and create attacks.”