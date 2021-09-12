Credit must go to the players as Leyton Orient thump Oldham Athletic

Published: 10:03 AM September 12, 2021

Theo Archibald of Leyton Orient scores the third goal for his team and celebrates during Leyton Orient vs Oldham Athletic, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 11th September 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Leyton Orient manager Kenny Jackett says credit must go to his players after thumping strugglers Oldham Athletic 4-0.

Goals by Aaron Drinan, Tom James, Theo Archibald and Harry Smith earned Leyton Orient the three points.

The victory saw the O’s climb up to third in League Two and make it a very successful start to the new campaign.

Dylan Fage of Oldham Athletic and Theo Archibald of Leyton Orient during Leyton Orient vs Oldham Athletic, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 11th September 2021

“I thought we played very well, credit to the players, they applied themselves very well and by the end we could have even scored more goals,” Jackett said.

“Quite often you sit back, we didn’t in that end period, there was a little bit of a lull at the start of the second-half where we didn’t quite get going but fair play to the players.

“They didn’t let Oldham back into the game and it’s always good to see a side that finishes strong whatever the score line is.

“It’s a good win that will encourage our supporters.”

The first goal through Aaron Drinan in the 16th minute was a counter attack from an Oldham corner much to the delight of the boss who wants his side scoring a mixture of goals.

“Set-pieces are a big part of things, we work hard at them at both ends, but in terms our goals. We want goals from everywhere and every type of situation.

Aaron Drinan of Leyton Orient and Jamie Bowden of Oldham Athletic during Leyton Orient vs Oldham Athletic, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 11th September 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

The former Millwall manager was also full of praise for striker Harry Smith after he notched another goal to take his tally up to five this season.

“It was a heavy challenge, I thought It was a fair tackle, but he’s getting fitter as we go. There has been a few times when in the last 20 minutes he’s been slightly tired.

“If it’s such a key part of the game you don’t want to take him off as he is such a key player in terms of set-pieces.

“As he plays more 90 minutes he’ll get fitter as he had quite an upset pre-season, signing quite late, he had an injury and then he had Covid for quite a while.

“He’s pushing himself, getting fitter, and has brought a lot to the team since he has been with us.”