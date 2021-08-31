Leyton Orient boss hoping to have more options for trip to Newport

Published: 12:30 PM August 31, 2021

Dan Happe of Orient during Leyton Orient vs Harrogate Town, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 24th August 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Leyton Orient manager Kenny Jackett is hoping to have more options ahead of the trip away to Newport County.

The O’s will travel to Rodney Parade on Saturday to take on The Exiles as they look to build on their victory over Bradford City last weekend.

The boss will be hoping to have defender Dan Happe and forward Aaron Drinan back in contention for the clash.

“He (Dan Happe) felt his groin in the warm-up, which is quite unusual, he’s done all of pre-season and played all of the games so far so it must just be one of those things,” Jackett said.

“We have a full week before Newport, which is good, and we’ll see he’s ok for that one.

Aaron Drinan of Leyton Orient during Leyton Orient vs Exeter City, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 14th August 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

“We thought he’d (Aaron Drinan) be ok for this one, hopefully he’ll be ready, but I do know with Aaron at 100% he gives us good pace up front and that’s something I do always want in my front line. We brought him here for that ability to run in behind.”

The former Millwall manager was pleased to have left-back Connor Wood back to full fitness last time out while Craig Clay also came into the line-up and impressed.

“Connor has had a little bit of a knock, but I thought he was back to his best against his old club, and it was good to see him come back as he is our most natural left-back.

Connor Wood of Leyton Orient during Leyton Orient vs Exeter City, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 14th August 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

“At 100% he’s a good player and a good full-back. Craig is a very reliable and diligent player who can do a job for you.”

Youngster Hector Kyprianou has been an ever present under Jackett and the experienced manager feels he has the potential to become a good player.

“He’s young, he has got to learn when and where sometimes. We’ve backed him this year and we do think he’s a player that can improve with the right backing.

“If he keeps working hard and developing he’ll be a good player, he has to find some shooting ability from central midfield, plenty to work on.”