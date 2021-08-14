Leyton Orient boss Jackett full of praise for fans in comfortable Exeter win

Published: 6:05 PM August 14, 2021

Theo Archibald of Leyton Orient scores the third goal for his team and celebrates with his team mates during Leyton Orient vs Exeter City, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 14th August 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

New Leyton Orient manager Kenny Jackett was keen to thank the fans for their support as they beat Exeter City 3-0 in their League Two home opener.

Goals from Aaron Drinan, Omar Beckles and Theo Archibald helped the O’s seal three points in front of 4,860 supporters at the Breyer Group Stadium.

Orient fans during Leyton Orient vs Exeter City, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 14th August 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

There is also plenty more to come from the O’s insists the boss despite picking up four points from the opening two fixtures.

“First and foremost I would like to thank the crowd, they made a real difference for us, and generated a terrific atmosphere in the ground,” Jackett said.

“We were pleased with that, it was our responsibility to get them going with our performance, I understand that but similarly they linked very well right from the start of the game with the players.

“Just under 5,000 at this time of year is a very good crowd, so my thoughts go to them really, and it’s good as we’ve missed them.

“In terms of the performance, we didn’t have everything our own way, probably the penalty save turned it. I always felt during the game that we needed the third goal.

“When we got it, we got reasonably comfortable after that, but some promising signs and more to come from our side.

“Very pleased with the win.”

Omar Beckles of Leyton Orient scores the second goal for his team during Leyton Orient vs Exeter City, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 14th August 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

The O's named an unchanged starting line-up from mid-week when they drew with QPR before crashing out of the Carabao Cup in a penalty shoot-out.

Although the boss did admit having Harry Smith was a boost and revealed some of the youngsters are pushing hard for first-team action.

“I didn’t think there was that many options for us necessarily, Harry Smith came back as a senior player, and there are one or two younger players that are pushing which is very good.”

The former Millwall boss is also delighted to see the goals being spread out amongst his side.

"You want your forwards to score and to do well, but if you want to be successful you can't rely on one person, it just doesn't work.

"You need a side where you can score from many different areas and threats so that is our aim."