Unbeaten Leyton Orient topple Tranmere to extend lead at summit

Leyton Orient extended their unbeaten run in League Two to seven games with success over Tranmere to remain top of the table.

Ruel Sotiriou came into the starting line-up in place of the injured Theo Archibald, from last weekend's win over Hartlepool, while deadline-day loan signings Jayden Wareham and Stephen Duke-McKenna were named on the bench alongside Aaron Drinan.

And the home side had the first chance of note on 11 minutes when Tom James found George Moncur, but his volley flew wide of the post.

Elliott Nevitt fired over the crossbar for Tranmere on 19 minutes, but Idris El Mizouni then shot too high at the other end for the hosts.

James sent a long-range effort wide of the post just before the half-hour mark, as chances remained at a premium.

But O's took the lead when Paul Smyth's dangerous cross was turned into his own net by Josh Dacres-Cogley on 36 minutes.

Smyth was booked early in the second half for retaliating, after a challenge on him, but then produced a brilliant run to beat his man and win a corner.

And O's went close to a second from the set-piece as Moncur's delivery caused problems for the visitors, with El Mizouni firing the ball back in and seeing it blocked.

Sotiriou made way after picking up a knock for Drinan to make his first league appearance of the season, with Lawrence Vigouroux denying Jon Nolan's effort from the edge of the box soon after and Dan Happe clearing the danger.

But play was then halted temporarily as club doctors attended to a medical issue in the South Stand just before the hour mark.

Kane Hemmings flashed an effort wide of the post from a low cross into the box when play resumed, but O's went close to a second on 68 minutes when Drinan whipped the ball in to Charlie Kelman, whose header glanced off the woodwork.

Craig Clay and Jordan Brown replaced Darren Pratley and Moncur in a double change with 17 minutes left, with Smyth winning a free-kick on the right after being fouled by Neill Byrne, who was booked.

And Kelman then produced a superb run on the left to beat his man and charge through on goal, only for a superb tackle to deny him as El Mizouni waited for a pass in the middle.

O's doubled their lead five minutes from time, though, as Kelman did well to play Smyth through on goal and he smashed home a right-footed shot.

And that ensured Richie Wellens' side moved three points clear of Stevenage at the summit.

Leyton Orient: Vigouroux, James, Happe, Smyth, Sotiriou (Drinan 52), Moncur (Brown 73), El Mizouni, Pratley (Clay 73), Beckles, Kelman (Duke-McKenna 90), Hunt. Unused subs: Sargeant, Thompson, Wareham.

Attendance: 6,578 (including 388 Tranmere fans).