Leyton Orient top Tottenham youngsters to lift JE3 Trophy

Ruel Sotiriou celebrates a goal for Leyton Orient at The Breyer Group Stadium - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Leyton Orient lifted the JE3 Trophy with a 3-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur U21s on Saturday.

Rule Sotiriou, George Moncur and Adam Thompson netted as O's retained the silverware, presented in memory of former boss Justin Edinburgh, in sunny east London.

And it meant a second win in pre-season for Richie Wellens' squad, ahead of their midweek meeting with Portsmouth.

Sam Sargent saved well from Vago Santiago as a young Spurs side started brightly, but was beaten on 13 minutes as Kion Etete fired home when the ball came back off a post.

Tom James limped off to be replaced by Connor Wood soon after, with Theo Archibald sending Dan Nkrumah away to fire past the far post.

The hosts levelled on 27 minutes as Wood met Thompson's cross and, when his header hit a post, Sotiriou fired home the rebound.

And O's took the lead four minutes before the break when summer signing George Moncur curled a superb free-kick into the top corner of the Tottenham net.

Sonny Fish was thwarted by a good bit of defending soon after the restart, following a brilliant pass by Wood, but chances were fewer for both sides.

It was 3-1 on 76 minutes, though, as Thompson rifled into the top corner and Anthony Georgiou went close to a fourth as Luca Gunter tipped his shot wide.

Spurs were then awarded a penalty, but Etete sent his spot-kick wide and Omar Beckles saw a long range, 65-yard free-kick just miss the target in the final minute before O's received their reward from Charlie Edinburgh.

O's are due to visit Dagenham & Redbridge on Saturday, ahead of a midweek trip to Walthamstow for their final pre-season friendly.

They host Grimsby Town on the first day of the League Two campaign on July 30.

Orient: Sargeant, James, Happe, Thompson, Clay, Sotiriou, Archibald, Moncur, Pratley, Beckles, Nkrumah. Subs: Byrne, Ogie, Sodje, Wood, Tanga, Obiero, Coleman, Georgiou, Fish.