Leyton Orient 'too good' to not turn fortunes around says Archibald

Theo Archibald says Leyton Orient are 'too good a team' for things to not turn in their favour in League Two.

Kenny Jackett's side were left five points above the bottom two after their fixture at Harrogate Town was postponed due to heavy snow on Saturday.

They are due to welcome Bristol Rovers to the Breyer Group Stadium on Tuesday, then host Carlisle United on Saturday before making the trip to Colchester (March 1).

And Archibald is backing them to arrest their slump, having taken just two points from their last nine matches, with only two goals scored in 10 games in all competitions.

"It's about sticking together and fighting for each other," Archibald told the club website.

"We know we're in a really tricky patch at the moment, form-wise, and the only thing that can really help us get out of that is sticking together and playing as an 11 or an 18.

"We can't go off in ones or twos and get annoyed with each other. These are the times that make you as a man and a player.

"We need to stick together, fight for each other and results will turn, I know they will. We've got too good a team and talented players for it to just peter out into nothing this season."

Having impressed in the first half of the campaign, Archibald admitted the past two months have been 'unsettling' having contracted Covid and suffered an ankle injury.

But he is hoping to help O's get back on track and give their supporters something to cheer once again.

He added: "I've come back fit now and there's plenty of games coming up and hopefully some more minutes on the pitch and I'll be feeling sharper.

"The last couple of games I've not felt fluid in my play. I do think there's a slight confidence thing going on there as well but that's an energy that's going throughout the team right now.

"We need to focus, believe in ourselves and myself and everybody else will pick up their form.

"We all just need to be united. The fans have got every right to be annoyed with how we're playing right now but they all should know we're just as annoyed if not more annoyed about how we're playing as well.

"We are doing our utmost to change that and turn our fortunes a little bit."