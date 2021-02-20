Match Report
League Two
Leyton Orient F.C
Kemp 63
Port Vale F.C
Worrall 47
Leyton Orient pick up point against Port Vale
Orient had to come from behind to pick up a point against lowly Port Vale at the Breyer Group Stadium.
Head coach Ross Embleton made three changes to the starting line-up with captain Jobi McAnuff, Dan Happe and top goal scorer Danny Johnson coming in to replace injured duo Sam Ling and Craig Clay while Tristan Abrahams was dropped to the bench.
It was a slow start from both sides with the first real chance coming in the 10th minute of play when Port Vale defender Nathan Smith headed the ball wide of the target.
Five minutes later the visitors had another chance through striker Alex Hurst but O’s shot-stopper Lawrence Vigouroux did well to deny his effort before at the other end Happe headed over a McAnuff corner.
Orient defensive midfielder Ouss Cissè's half-volley from the edge of the area zoomed through a crowd and the wrong side of Scott Brown's post as the hosts started to ramp the pressure up.
Captain McAnuff dribbled into the box but his low cross was cut out by the Vale defence in the 28th minute.
Eight minutes later Brown was forced to make another save as he denied McAnuff after Dan Kemp had cut inside and passed the ball to the skipper who drilled a shot goalwards from 20 yards.
The deadlock was broken barely two minutes into the second half as David Worrall fired home for the visitors, with Orient's James Brophy booked by referee Graham Salisbury moments later.
But the home side were back on level terms just past the hour mark as Kemp claimed his first goal for the club, spinning inside the box and firing a low shot into the net.
O's had a let-off on 69 minutes when Rodney headed against the crossbar for Vale but then Johnson got in behind the visiting defence and saw Brown smother his effort, with a second attempt blocked by a defender.
And, after replacing goalscorer Kemp with Tristan Abrahams, Orient saw Wilkinson's curling effort clawed away by Brown nine minutes from time.
A teasing ball across the box from Abrahams was put behind by a Vale defender as normal time drew to a close, with Happe heading the corner over as O's drew for a third successive match.
Leyton Orient: Vigouroux, Akinola, Thompson, Happe, Brophy, Cisse, Freeman, McAnuff, Wilkinson, Kemp (Abrahams 80), Johnson.
Unused subs: Sargeant, Coulson, Turley, Widdowson, Dayton, Young.
Port Vale: Brown, Gibbons, Smith, Olagunju (Legge 73), Crookes, Worrall, Conlon, Joyce, Hurst (Montano 90), Rodney, Guthrie.
Unused sub: Scott, Taylor, Swan, Oyeleke, Cullen.