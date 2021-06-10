Orient striker Danny Johnson reportedly set to sign for Mansfield Town

Published: 2:50 PM June 10, 2021

Danny Johnson of Leyton Orient during Leyton Orient vs Walsall, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 5th April 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Leyton Orient striker Danny Johnson is reportedly set to sign for League Two rivals Mansfield Town.

The 28-year-old, who was the O’s top goal scorer last season, has opted to go elsewhere following the expiration of his contract.

Johnson found the net 20 times for Orient last term with 17 of them in the league.

The forward has had spells at Middlesbrough and Hartlepool United during his youth days before a short spell in Spain with Real Murica.

A return to England saw Johnson find the back of the net nine times in 21 appearances for Billingham Synthonia.

In the 2013/14 season he scored 51 goals in 48 games for non-league Guisborough Town, securing a move to Championship side Cardiff.

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was in charge of the Bluebirds at the time and immediately sent the forward out on loan to Tranmere Rovers, where Johnson made his professional football debut, in a 0-0 draw against Mansfield Town.

A second short loan with Stevenage followed before the forward sealed a deal with Gateshead.

Johnson enjoyed his football at the National League side, hitting double figures in three consecutive seasons.

The forward played against Orient in his time at the Heed and found the net on multiple occasions.

Scotland would be his next location, firstly with Motherwell in the SPL and next for Dundee FC.

Johnson then joined Orient in January 2020 and has been with the club for the past 18 months.