Leyton Orient sign defender James from Hibernian
Published: 7:15 AM July 20, 2021
- Credit: PA
Leyton Orient have announced the signing of Tom James from Scottish club Hibernian.
The 25-year-old right-back has signed a one-year deal with the League Two club and is the seventh signing of the summer, as new manager Kenny Jackett continues to build his squad for the 2021-22 campaign.
"I'm pretty versatile and can play anywhere along the back four, but I'd probably say mainly a right-back who likes to get forward and likes to get assists and goals along the way.
"But obviously I know I'm a defender so that's the main job."
O's are set to continue their pre-season preparations with a trip to Maidenhead United on Saturday (July 24), having drawn 1-1 with Tottenham on Saturday.