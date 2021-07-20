Leyton Orient sign defender James from Hibernian

Published: 7:15 AM July 20, 2021

Leyton Orient have announced the signing of Tom James from Scottish club Hibernian.

The 25-year-old right-back has signed a one-year deal with the League Two club and is the seventh signing of the summer, as new manager Kenny Jackett continues to build his squad for the 2021-22 campaign.

"I'm pretty versatile and can play anywhere along the back four, but I'd probably say mainly a right-back who likes to get forward and likes to get assists and goals along the way.

"But obviously I know I'm a defender so that's the main job."

O's are set to continue their pre-season preparations with a trip to Maidenhead United on Saturday (July 24), having drawn 1-1 with Tottenham on Saturday.











