New boy Brown 'buzzing' to help Leyton Orient

Jordan Brown said he is 'buzzing' to start his Leyton Orient career after signing from Derby County.

The versatile Brown has joined the League Two club on a free transfer, having helped Derby's under-18s win the title in 2019 and progressed to their under-23s.

He spent time on trial at Orient earlier in the season, allowing manager Kenny Jackett to have a closer look at his abilities, and is delighted to join on a permanent basis.

"I can't wait to get going," he told the club's website.

"I'm aware of how big the club is and I'm buzzing to get out there now and help the team in any way I can."

Brown will be available for Tuesday's home game against Newport County and added: "I would say that my best position would always be midfield, but I've spent time playing at left back and centre half so I can play anywhere across the back or in midfield."

Having made his third signing of the January transfer window, Jackett said: "Jordan Brown has come in on a permanent move from Derby. He’s extremely variable in terms of his positions, but is also coming in looking to start football matches.

"We’ve had a good look at him and once again we are delighted to have got this one over the line.”