Leyton Orient new boy Ray hoping for positive results
George Ray said he is hoping to help Leyton Orient pick up more positive results after joining the club on transfer deadline day.
The experienced defender became Kenny Jackett's fifth new arrival of the January window on Monday, having signed on loan from League Two rivals Exeter City for the rest of the 2021/22 season.
And the six foot four inch centre-back is available for Tuesday's trip to Bradford City, before Colchester United visit the Breyer Group Stadium on Saturday.
"I'm buzzing to be here now," Ray told the club website.
"I'll give everything for the Orient shirt and hopefully we can start to pick up some more positive results from here on in."
Ray is a product of the Crewe Alexandra academy and signed his first professional contract in 2011, before making his debut in the 2013 Football League Trophy final at Wembley Stadium.
After eight years with the Railwaymen, he spent two years with Tranmere Rovers before joining Exeter last summer.
He played 19 times in the first half of the current campaign before losing his side place in the side due to illness in late December.
Ray describes himself as a 'no-nonsense defender, who wins headers but is comfortable playing the ball on the floor too' and Jackett added: "He's a very good, committed defender. He competes in both boxes, winning the majority of headers.
"He also gives us some experience in the defensive area, which sometimes we don't have enough of."
Alex Mitchell, meanwhile, needs surgery and faces a lay-off, with Orient having slipped down to 15th in the table after taking just one point from their last five matches.