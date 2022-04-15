News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Newham Recorder > Sport

Match Report

League Two

Leyton Orient F.C

3

Smyth 15 Archibald 24 Sotiriou 30

Scunthorpe United F.C

0


Leyton Orient sink Scunthorpe with first-half goal blitz

Author Picture Icon

Lee Power

Published: 4:58 PM April 15, 2022
Ruel Sotiriou was on the scoresheet as Leyton Orient beat Scunthorpe

Ruel Sotiriou was on the scoresheet as Leyton Orient beat Scunthorpe - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Leyton Orient scored three goals in a 15-minute first-half spell to claim victory over bottom club Scunthorpe at a sunny Breyer Group Stadium on Good Friday.

Alex Mitchell returned to the side after a lay-off, with Jordan Brown also given a start by head coach Richie Wellens.

And Aaron Drinan saw a shot blocked after a slow start, before Paul Smyth opened the scoring on 15 minutes with a strong run into the box and finish from a tight angle.

O's doubled their advantage on 24 minutes from a quick counter-attack as Drinan found Theo Archibald, who fired into the top corner from the edge of the box.

And a third goal arrived on the half-hour mark as Brown's deep cross caused problems for visiting keeper Rory Watson and League Two's player of the month for March Ruel Sotiriou headed home his 11th goal of the season.

The hosts went close to a fourth just before the interval as Archibald won a race with Watson and floated the ball goalwards, but the visitors managed to clear.

Lawrence Vigouroux was tested for the first tie two minutes into the second half, tipping an effort behind.

Most Read

  1. 1 Jailed: East Ham county line drug dealer caught in Dagenham
  2. 2 Teenager arrested after boy, 13, stabbed near Little Ilford Park
  3. 3 Man arrested after police officer slashed by machete in Forest Gate
  1. 4 Car crashes into motorcyclist after police chase on A13
  2. 5 Full list of Newham candidates in local elections on May 5
  3. 6 West Ham United stun Lyon to reach Europa League last four
  4. 7 Iceland reduces packs of vegetables to 1p due to cost of living crisis
  5. 8 West Ham's Fornals not fussed about Europa League last-four opponent
  6. 9 Moyes hails 'really sound group of players' at West Ham United
  7. 10 Teenager's sentence increased following 'cowardly' acid attack

But O's were inches away from a fourth when Brown played Sotiriou through and his low shot beat Watson but hit the post.

Omar Beckles was booked on 53 minutes, with Watson denying Archibald a secnod goal from close range on the hour.

The woodwork thwarted Hector Kyprianou midway through the half as his strike from just inside the box hit the crossbar and Harry Smith hit the same part of the goalframe as well just two minutes later as the scoreline remained unchanged.

Orient now head to Swindon on Bank Holiday Monday.

Leyton Orient: Vigouroux, Wood, Thompson, Smyth (Young 73), Archibald, Mitchell, Drinan (Nkrumah 68), Beckles, Sotiriou (Smith 63), Kyprianou, Brown. Unused subs: Sargeant, Khan, Pratley, Ogie.

Don't Miss

Police would like to trace this man, who is believed to be the victim of a robbery

London Live News

Can you help find victim of knifepoint robbery in Stratford?

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Man dies in Hacton Lane, Hornchurch, Upminster crash - other driver arrested

London Live News

Police officer slashed with a machete in Forest Gate 

Ben Lynch

Author Picture Icon
Prince Regent Lane, E13 is currently closed between Barking Road and Crofton Road as are Surrey Street and Beaumont Road

London Live News

Reports of 'potentially vulnerable structures' prompts road closures

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
Newham's Terry Regan, founder of Talk to Terry

Mental Health

Man who broke 27 bones in accident sets up mental health group for men

Greg McNeill-Moss

Logo Icon