Leyton Orient sink Scunthorpe with first-half goal blitz

Ruel Sotiriou was on the scoresheet as Leyton Orient beat Scunthorpe - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Leyton Orient scored three goals in a 15-minute first-half spell to claim victory over bottom club Scunthorpe at a sunny Breyer Group Stadium on Good Friday.

Alex Mitchell returned to the side after a lay-off, with Jordan Brown also given a start by head coach Richie Wellens.

And Aaron Drinan saw a shot blocked after a slow start, before Paul Smyth opened the scoring on 15 minutes with a strong run into the box and finish from a tight angle.

O's doubled their advantage on 24 minutes from a quick counter-attack as Drinan found Theo Archibald, who fired into the top corner from the edge of the box.

And a third goal arrived on the half-hour mark as Brown's deep cross caused problems for visiting keeper Rory Watson and League Two's player of the month for March Ruel Sotiriou headed home his 11th goal of the season.

The hosts went close to a fourth just before the interval as Archibald won a race with Watson and floated the ball goalwards, but the visitors managed to clear.

Lawrence Vigouroux was tested for the first tie two minutes into the second half, tipping an effort behind.

But O's were inches away from a fourth when Brown played Sotiriou through and his low shot beat Watson but hit the post.

Omar Beckles was booked on 53 minutes, with Watson denying Archibald a secnod goal from close range on the hour.

The woodwork thwarted Hector Kyprianou midway through the half as his strike from just inside the box hit the crossbar and Harry Smith hit the same part of the goalframe as well just two minutes later as the scoreline remained unchanged.

Orient now head to Swindon on Bank Holiday Monday.

Leyton Orient: Vigouroux, Wood, Thompson, Smyth (Young 73), Archibald, Mitchell, Drinan (Nkrumah 68), Beckles, Sotiriou (Smith 63), Kyprianou, Brown. Unused subs: Sargeant, Khan, Pratley, Ogie.