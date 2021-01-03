Player ratings: Akinola and Clay put in a shift as O's seal win over Salford City

Published: 12:00 PM January 3, 2021

Here are my player ratings from Leyton Orient’s 1-0 victory over big spenders Salford City thanks to a 31st minute strike from in-form striker Danny Johnson.

Lawrence Vigouroux (7)- The Chilean shot-stopper didn’t have a great deal to do, but pulled off a vital save to deny Salford’s Ian Henderson from scoring an equaliser.

Sam Ling (6) - A solid display from the right-back, good in possession, but still caught out of position on a few occasions which led to chances for Salford.

Tunji Akinola (8) - The young West Ham loanee has been brilliant in the last two matches. His pace has proved key at the back and his passing was well executed. Only downfall was when he rushed forward with the ball and lost control.

Dan Happe (7) - Happe solid way more solid alongside Akinola and is embracing being the more experienced centre-back.

James Brophy (7) - Controversial but I think he is proving why he is used at left-back, very solid defensively, made great blocks and used his pace to get the ball out from the back and up the other end.

Ouss Cisse (7) - Much better from the defensive midfielder, put tackles in, and worked much harder.

Craig Clay (8) - Clay was instrumental for me. First 15 minutes Salford probably edged it until he came to life and dominated the midfield. Also a lovely touch to set up Danny Johnson’s goal.

Leyton Orient captain Jobi McAnuff in action against Salford City - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Jobi McAnuff (7) - Captain fantastic. The 39-year-old played his third game in a week and was still out running most players on the pitch come the final whistle, outstanding energy and leadership.

Conor Wilkinson (7) - Used his tricky footwork and was a constant spark in the first-half. Faded away second-half but still a threat when going forward.

Danny Johnson (7.5) - Amazing finish out of nothing to guide Orient to three points, 17th of the season, and worked hard all game. He could have had another goal or two.

Lee Angol (5) - Angol looks frustrating and is perhaps trying too hard to try weave into the box and score when he gets the ball. Lost possession too often and is very hot-headed. Was better positionally than previous matches on the left.

Leyton Orient attacker Lee Angol goes close against Salford City - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo



