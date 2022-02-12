Salford City send struggling Leyton Orient to another defeat

Leyton Orient slipped to a seventh defeat in nine League Two outings against Salford City on Saturday.

The visitors netted twice in the space of nine second-half minutes to claim the points at the Breyer Group Stadium and leave Kenny Jackett's men empty handed once again.

George Ray was handed his first start, since his loan move from Exeter City, while Ethan Coleman and Theo Archibald returned following bouts of Covid.

And the hosts made a bright start, with Otis Khan trying his luck from distance after Archibald had seen a cross well held by Tom King.

The visiting keeper was pressed into making mistakes with his distribution, as O's pressed high up the pitch, and a ball over the top from Ray found Aaron Drinan, who was off-target on 15 minutes.

Drinan's knockdown created an opening for Coleman to let fly, but he could not get enough power in his shot to troule King.

And Lawrence Vigouroux was quickly off his line at the other end on 21 minutes to sweep the ball off the feet of Brandon Thomas-Asante.

Stephen Kelly latched onto Matt Smith's knockdown but skewed his shot wide of the home goal soon after, before Khan found Archibald on the left but Drinan could not get meaningful contact on his cross.

Salford went close to opening the scoring just before the half-hour mark as Corrie Ndaba connected well in the box, but Vigouroux made a smart save.

Frank Nouble's powerful low cross was inches away from Drinan, while Archibald saw a free-kick blocked after a foul on Coleman.

The visitors then broke upfield just before the break after Coleman appeared to be fouled again, but Asante-Thomas was well tackled by Shadrach Ogie.

The second half was five minutes old when Nouble played Drinan through the Salford offside trap, but he could not hit the target.

And O's were made to pay moments later as the visitors broke upfield and Liam Shephard beat Vigouroux from close range.

Vigouroux denied Asante-Thomas on 54 minutes as Salford searched for a quick second, with O's making a double change and sending Harry Smith and Hector Kyprianou on for Nouble and Adam Thompson.

But the hosts fell 2-0 behind on the hour as defender Theo Vassell headed home from a corner.

That left O's with a mountain to climb, given their struggles in front of goal, and Coleman fired over the bar when the ball dropped to him five minutes from time.

Orient: Vigouroux, Thompson (Kyprianou 55), Nouble (Smith 55), Archibald, Khan, Drinan, Pratley, Beckles, Ogie, Coleman, Ray.

Unused subs: Byrne, Wood, Mitchell, Young, Sotiriou.