Leyton Orient can do something good says Sotiriou after signing new deal

Ruel Sotiriou says he feels Leyton Orient have a 'real chance of doing something good' after signing a new two-year deal at the club.

Having graduated from the League Two club's academy, Sotiriou has become a key part of the first-team squad and netted seven goals under new head coach Richie Wellens.

The Cyprus under-21 international won the League Two player of the month award for March and helped O's climb away from the relegation zone to finish in 13th place.

"I'm really happy to have signed the new deal here and to have got it over the line," he told the club website.

"I'm looking forward to focusing on next season now. This is the club I started my career at, and with the group we have here now, I feel that we have a real chance of doing something good next season.

"The gaffer has really put his trust in me and I really enjoy the style of play. I think it suits me well."

Sotiriou is the second O's player to commit their future to the club, with defender Tom James having extended his stay.

Wellens added: "Ruel has worked hard, come through the academy and the whole of the club has the affection towards him.

"He can be ruthless in that final third and he has scored a lot of goals since I've come to the club.

"He knows he can refine a few things in the middle of the pitch, but when he gets into that final third, for me he can go a lot higher than the level that we are currently at.

"I'm so pleased he's made the decision to stay at the club and further his education. And with 40 or 50 games next year, I think that will stand himself and us in good stead going forwards."

