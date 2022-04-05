Leyton Orient's Sotiriou up for League Two player of month award

Ruel Sotiriou was in superb form for Leyton Orient during March - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Young Leyton Orient striker Ruel Sotiriou has been nominated for the Sky Bet League Two player of the month award for March.

The 21-year-old has seen his career take off as a regular member of the starting line-up under new head coach Richie Wellens at Brisbane Road and scored a total of six goals and an assist in eight games during the month.

Sotiriou has shown plenty of energy, a hunger to shoot and crisp ball-striking as O's have climbed up the table to 14th.

The Cyprus under-21 international netted in 2-2 draws with relegation rivals Colchester United and Stevenage, under interim manager Matt Harrold, at the start of March.

And after Wellens was announced as the new head coach, he added further goals in four successive matches in a 1-1 draw at leaders Forest Green Rovers and in wins over Rochdale (3-1), Harrogate Town (3-0) and Barrow (2-0).

ASotiriou is up against Exeter City goalkeeper Cameron Dawson, whose form has been a key part of their push for promotion; Port Vale midfielder Ben Garrity, who has scored three times and created another; and Northampton Town winger Mitch Pinnock, who claimed three goals and two assists for the Cobblers.

The judging panel for the Sky Bet player of the month awards includes Sky Sports' EFL expert Don Goodman, EFL Communications Director Mark Rowan and Sky Bet EFL trader Ivor Davies.

Winners will be revealed on the morning of Friday, April 8.