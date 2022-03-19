Leyton Orient end long winless run on Wellens' home debut

New head coach Richie Wellens enjoyed a memorable home debut as Leyton Orient celebrated their first League Two win since December 7 against Rochdale.

O's had gone 16 games without success since their 4-1 triumph over Swindon but made it five points from three matches under Wellens to further ease their relegation fears.

Leyton Orient players observe a one minute silence in memory of the late Peter Barnes - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Wellens made three changes to his starting line-up, following the impressive midweek draw at leaders Forest Green Rovers, as Paul Smyth, Theo Archibald and Shadrach Ogie all came into the side.

Omar Beckles of Leyton Orient - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

And the home side were soon on the attack, with Smyth charging at goal but unable to find a teammate with his cut back.

Aaron Drinan of Leyton Orient and Eoghan O'Connell of Rochdale battle for the ball - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

The visitors took the lead after just six minutes, though, as Alex Newby converted from inside the box. And Archibald flashed a shot over from Aaron Drinan's pass, before an offside flag was raised, and saw another effort blocked by a crowd of Rochdale defenders from Ruel Sotiriou's pass.

Hector Kyprianou of Leyton Orient in action against Rochdale - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Sotiriou did superbly on the left to beat his man and cross for Drinan, whose point-blank range header was saved by Lynch midway through the half.

Paul Smyth of Leyton Orient attacks against Rochdale - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

And Sotiriou then combined with Connor Wood, whose cross towards Drinan was headed behind by a visiting player for an Orient corner.

Adam Thompson of Leyton Orient and James Ball of Rochdale battle for the ball - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Lawrence Vigouroux was called into action to tip a Liam Kelly free-kick behind on the half-hour mark and James Ball was off-target at the far post from the set-piece.

O's were back on terms five minutes before half-time, though, as Smyth picked up a loose ball some 30 yards from goal and fired a stunning strike into the net.

Paul Smyth scores the first goal for Leyton Orient against Rochdale - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

The second half was only four minutes old when Hector Kyprianou was booked after bringing down Tahvon Campbell, but a lively O's then saw Smyth play the ball through for Archibald, whose cut back was cleared by the visitors.

And the hosts took the lead when a long throw-in caused havoc in the Rochdale defence and the ball was cleared to Sotiriou on the edge of the box to fire home right-footed for his fourth goal in five matches.

Tahvon Campbell of Rochdale and Shadrach Ogie of Leyton Orient battle for the ball - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Smyth sent an angled shot over the bar midway through the second half, as O's looked for a third, with Otis Khan replacing Kyprianou in the second change of the day and Smyth making way for Harry Smith soon after.

And the substitute made an impact, netting the third goal for the home side with a header, after Archibald's deflected shot from distance looped up into his path.

Leyton Orient head coach Richie Wellens looks on - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Vigouroux was booked for time wasting soon after, with Rochdale's Campbell then having his name taken for a foul on Wood.

But those were mere footnotes on the action as O's got back to winning ways, at last, in front of their loyal supporters.

Leyton Orient; Vigouroux, Thompson, Ogie, Beckles, Wood, Sotiriou, Kyprianou (Khan 70), Coleman (Pratley 63), Archibald, Drinan, Smyth (Smith 75). Unused subs: Sargeant, Nouble, Young, Brown.

Attendance: 4,791.