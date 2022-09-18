Leyton Orient boss Wellens pleased with 'good win' over Walsall
- Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo
Leyton Orient head coach Richie Wellens praised his side for another 'good win' after beating Walsall 1-0 at Brisbane Road.
Omar Beckles netted from close range just before the hour to make it nine games unbeaten for O's, who now sit four points clear at the top of League Two.
And Wellens was pleased to see them grind out a result having not been at their absolute best.
"It’s still early in the season but another good win, a win in which we wasn’t fluid at times in the first half," he told the club website.
"We should’ve scored in the first 30 seconds of the game. Ruel [Sotiriou] should square it to Charlie Kelman, and after that you have to give them credit.
"They pressed us high up so they were in between people a lot and we didn’t have the courage or bravery or sometimes the quality to play through them.
"We were only really hoping for little ricochets that fell our way and we could get Paul Smyth, Ruel or Charlie Kelman and George Moncur, who was excellent today, up the pitch.
"At times in the first half we struggled, if you’d watched us in training yesterday, they pressed us exactly like that and we were really good, sometimes that happens."
After Ruel Sotiriou's early opening, the home side fashioned some half chances before the break, but took the lead when Beckles forced home a low ball into the box from George Moncur.
They could have added to their tally after that but Wellens was glad to see their patience pay off.
He added: "Teams are going to change in the way they play now when they come here, so we have to be a bit better.
"But one thing is we were patient we defended our box at times and second half was one-way traffic.
"I don’t remember Vigs ever [making a notable save]. We had one little scuffle where Shad [Ogie] come on and did really well and defended well but after that it’s constant wave after wave of attack.
"We could’ve won by more in the end but the patience of the players and supporters paid dividends because it was a good win."
Barrow moved up into second place after Stevenage were beaten at Bradford and Wellens expects Walsall to improve aftrer their position after running his side close.
"Sometimes when you play like that in the first 20 minutes you get a bit anxious but I thought our possession was good," he said.
"You have to give Walsall credit they’re a good team, good players, good manager.
"I think they’re probably in a false position they’ll be up there the end of the season."