Leyton Orient deserved everything at Walsall says Wellens

Leyton Orient head coach Ruchie Wellens was pleased to see his side bounce back from defeat at Oldham with a 2-0 win at Walsall.

Harry Smith and Otis Khan scored six minutes apart in the opening quarter to seal the League Two points, lifting O's up to 14th in the table.

And Wellens felt it was no less than they deserved, telling the club website: "Our press, the tempo that we played was much more like us.

"We got it right for the first 10 minutes, Walsall couldn't get out of their own third.

"I want to see certain players in certain positions under pressure. I knew for a fact Oldham away on a Tuesday night is going to be full throttle, in your face, and I wanted to see how certain players react to that.

"There's no point me doing it with two games to go and we're 100 per cent safe, a nice sunny afternoon at the end of April. Everybody can play well in those games."

Khan's cross picked out Smith to open the scoring after 10 minutes and O's doubled their lead when Khan saw a shot deflected past Carl Rushworth.

Wellens added: "Otis for me is a midfield player. We signed him as a right-back in January but for me he is not a right-back, especially in this league.

"We put him back to an eight today and the four games he has played as an eight we've won all four. I think I'll be playing him as an eight in future.

"People will say it was a well-worked corner. We worked on that but it was a little bit of a different variety, so we got lucky in that moment and the deflection takes it away.

"We had a couple of deflections and things go against us at Oldham but we didn't deserve them because we didn't work hard enough.

"We deserved everything today because of the work rate we set."

Orient had chances to add to their tally, while the home side rarely threatened Lawrence Vigouroux.

And Wellens was pleased to see his side record a fourth clean sheet in seven games since he took charge.

"Walsall have started really well under Mike Flynn here at home," he said.

"I can't really remember them having a shot, Vigs maybe down low at an angle was a comfortable save.

"Our press was so good that our back four don't have to work as much. A lot of the times our back four was pretty comfortable."