Leyton Orient performance 'okay' in final-day loss says Wellens

Leyton Orient head coach Richie Wellens felt his side's performance in their final-day meeting with Tranmere Rovers was 'okay' after a 1-0 defeat at the Breyer Group Stadium.

A 37th-minute header from Kane Hemmings proved the difference between the sides as the League Two season drew to a close, with O's finishing in 13th place.

Rovers missed out on a play-off spot despite their win and Wellens told the club website: "The performance was okay. What's really pleasing for me is you've got a team coming here who have to win to get in the play-offs and they've come here set up to defend, from minute one.

"That's a big compliment to us and where we've come from. I thought our performance was ok, at times it was a little patchy, we played in front of them too much and they set up on the counter to try and the game plan worked to a tee."

O's had enough chances to get their noses in front, with Tom James hitting a post on his return from a five-month injury lay-off.

But Hemmings struck against the run of play and O's could not get back on terms in the second half, with a penalty decision being reversed 15 minutes from time and Alex Mitchell prodding a late chance wide.

A frustrated Wellens added: "The fans let it be known what they thought of his performance. I just don't understand how all game he made 50-50 decisions and made his own call.

"The linesman said our throw in the first half and he said their throw and stuck with that decision.

"I don't know if it was a red hand, a yellow hand. But there's no way the linesman can guess. There was a hand up there, it hit a hand.

"It hasn't meant anything today because of the nature of the game, but we do need to improve the quality and character of our officials in this country, especially in the lower leagues."

Wellens saw room for further improvement in his side but took heart from the progress made by them under his guidance since early March, when they were only just above the relegation zone.

He added: "What we need to get better at is when the game changes and we need to do something different. We put Harry Smith on, we can play diags, balls into him, we never did that in the last 15 minutes and we have to change the rhythm of the game.

"There's going to be times when we turn up and play really good football and it works for us, but there will be times when we need to mix it up. That's something we need to work on, we need to get better at that.

"We have a really good 14-15 players for the level, we just need to get a little icing on the cake where we bring 2-3 quality players in and I think we can compete with clubs like Tranmere who will be up there next year."