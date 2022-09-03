Leyton Orient boss Wellens hails 'great win' over Tranmere Rovers

Leyton Orient head coach Richie Wellens called his side's 2-0 victory over Tranmere Rovers a 'great win' as they extended their unbeaten run in League Two to seven matches.

O's took the lead late in the first half when Josh Dacres-Cogley turned Paul Smyth's cross into his own net.

And Irishman Smyth sealed the points five minutes from time when firing home from Charlie Kelman's cross, as O's moved three points clear at the top of the table.

Wellens admitted he was pleased to see opposite number Micky Mellon switch formation, having seen his own side struggle initially.

"It was a hard performance, a great win against a team," Wellens told the club website.

"I was buzzing when he changed from a diamond because a diamond with two strikers causes you problems.

"In the first half, we isolate too many people in our build-up and play into their diamond so many times it was unbelievable.

"We didn't know if he was going to play a diamond or 4-4-2, when we played them at the end of last season we were pretty comfortable playing against. Diamond is a problem, it gives you a problem.

"The couple of occasions where we got it right and the ball goes out to TJ [Tom James], who was a little bit deeper, and one of their eights jump, their 10 is too slow in getting across to Darren Pratley, who can then run into the space because their full-back is being pinned.

"We get high up the pitch to get it to Paul Smyth who crosses it and ok it's an own goal but the principles are there.

"And the principles weren't there on enough occasions for my liking and we turned it into a second-ball game."

But despite not being at their best, Wellens was pleased to see O's dig deep and record a sixth win in seven league outings against a Tranmere side he expects to be among the leading contenders this season.

He added: "They will finish in and around the play-offs, because they're good at second balls and they can press you and they've done that for the last two or three years when they've been in this league.

"They're a good team, difficult to play against, was really well organised and we struggled at times to play against that.

"In the second half, we were on survival mode for the first 15 minutes, can't win second balls, bit of a basketball game with them probably having more attacks than us, without Loz [Vigouroux] ever getting tested.

"The last 25 minutes of the game, good decision after good decision, putting the ball in areas and I was really pleased with the last half an hour."