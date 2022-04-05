Leyton Orient head coach Wellens defends team changes

Leyton Orient head coach Richie Wellens defended his decision to make team changes after their 2-0 win at Walsall at the weekend.

Harry Smith and Otis Khan netted to secure the points, after Wellens made four changes from the defeat at Oldham in midweek, where he had made five alterations from the home win over Barrow.

And having taken 14 points from a possible 21 since taking change, lifting O's to 14th in the League Two table, Wellens told the club website: "I'll take the criticism, but it has to be constructive.

"Why have I made five changes? Because I have to give players a fair opportunity, I have to evaluate the whole squad.

"I can't make decisions on players in training, I can't make decisions on players in friendlies, or which will end up being friendlies the last two or three games fo the season.

"I want to put them in and amongst it because if you want to win titles, or win promotions, you need to play under stress. Your decision making needs to be of a level that you're consistent.

"I made some changes, the fans went to Oldham and have seen a poor performance. They travelled today and have seen what I think was a really effective, solid performance."

Smith took his tally for the season to 15 when scoring from Khan's cross on 10 minutes and earned praise from his boss, who added: "I'm asking Harry Smith, who is six foot four, to press. I wouldn't do that if I didn't think he was capable of it.

"The fact he blows up after 60 minutes is that he's not used to it. If he can get used to it and get it for 60 minutes at full pelt, then get to 70 minutes and we bring him back pre-season and work on his fitness and intensity levels, then we've got a player on our hands.

"He is a big target man. It was a great finish for his goal and once he can start a press off for us, along with Drinan and Ruel, or whether it be Paul Smyth or Theo, Harry will be a massive asset to us."

Experienced midfielder Darren Pratley also returned to the starting line-up and showed his value to Wellens, who said: "Different class, nothing that we don't expect. I've moved him from a holding midfield player to an eight, he sets the press off, he's very clever.

"They changed to a diamond, because he's used to tactical knowledge at Swansea, he's quite averse to changing, flicking a switch and doing that.

"Tactically he is very good, but I think the last seven or eight minutes he was running in treacle, his legs had absolutely gone, hence we gave him a bit of a rest.

"We probably could've done it earlier, but you're loath to take his experience out of there because he's always in the right position."

Wellens also played down fears surrounding 21-year-old Ruel Sotiriou, who started for the ninth successive match, but did not appear his usual self.

He said: "People moan about the changes. I didn't want to play Ruel on Tuesday night because he's a young player who has never ever been subjected to this intensity and amount of games on the run and you run the risk of injury.

"We played him today and he looked a little bit leggy at times, but he's such a good player that we want to play him. We have to make sure we manage players' minutes.

"For me, we've got a team that is capable of doing really well next year, we need a bigger squad."