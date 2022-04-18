Good mix of what Leyton Orient can do says Wellens

Leyton Orient head coach Richie Wellens said supporters had seen both sides of his team after they made it back-to-back wins over the Easter weekend.

Having eased to a 3-0 home win over relegated Scunthorpe United on Good Friday, O's battled to a 2-1 victory at play-off chasing Swindon, despite the 23rd-minute dismissal of Hector Kyprianou.

Omar Beckles netted both goals to ensure a happy return to the County Ground for former Robins boss Wellens, who was delighted to make it 20 points from a possible 30 since taking charge in east London.

"I think over the Easter weekend you've seen a good mix of what we can do," he told the club website.

"Heart, desire, determination, all of those words that are easy to say and so difficult to do.

"We played flowing football against Scunthorpe and then we've come here and I think we started the game really well.

"Then we've gone 1-0 up and obviously the sending-off changes everything really. If you want to get a sending-off you don't want it to happen on the Easter weekend with the games so close and you don't want it to be against a team that can control the ball so much."

Kyprianou was given his marching orders for two bookable offences, moments after Beckles had headed home a Theo Archibald free-kick to open the scoring.

Beckles doubled the advantage eight minutes into the second half and O's dug deep after Swindon replied 13 minutes from time.

Wellens added: "I thought when it was 11-v-11 they didn't cause us any threat at all. When we had 10, I didn't think they caused us a threat in terms of making chances. I can only remember Vigs [Lawrence Vigouroux] making a couple of saves in the second half.

"We couldn't control the game in terms of our possession, but we didn't get the balance right of when to release a winger.

"They pushed their full-backs high and spread your back four the full width of the pitch and try to get runners in between those gaps. We didn't shift across the pitch well enough."

Josh Davison gave the home side hope, but O's did enough to protect their lead during six minutes of stoppage time to climb to 13th in the table with three games remaining.

They host Northampton Town on Saturday and Wellens admitted he was pleased by their workmanlike spirit, adding: "I've never faced a team that plays so many diag balls, but they're effective with it.

"We were addressing that, trying to bring Alex Mitchell on. That type of run and goal we could see coming, they've scored with.

"Maybe we can react a bit sharper next time, but I think you've seen both sides to us. One free-flowing and one where we've had to dig deep."