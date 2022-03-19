I sensed change of feeling says Leyton Orient coach Wellens

Leyton Orient head coach Richie Wellens said he sensed 'a change of feeling' in the ground during his side's 3-1 win over Rochdale.

Having fallen behind early on, O's levelled through Paul Smyth and saw second-half goals from Ruel Sotiriou and Harry Smith secure a first win in 16 League Two outings.

It moved them up to 18th in the table, nine points above the relegation zone, and left supporters celebrating a win for the first time since December 7.

Ruel Sotiriou fires home the second goal for Leyton Orient against Rochdale - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

"Today is an important one and I sensed a change of feeling in the ground," Wellens told the club website.

"The first 25 minutes, it could've been a long day, it was difficult. Rochdale are good, our press and everything we worked on, we wasn't quite doing.

"But the feeling in the last 15 minutes - I get the supporters feeling discontent, an accumulation of the 15 games we've been without a win, but it was so important they stuck with us because it was difficult the first 25 minutes.

"We changed shape second half and I thought we steamrollered them. We could've scored a lot more goals.

Ruel Sotiriou celebrates scoring Leyton Orient's second goal against Rochdale - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

"So, like night and day in terms of first half/second half performance, but I'm really pleased from my own feeling and the feeling of the supporters in the first 20 minutes to the last 15 minutes when we looked comfortable."

Alex Newby put the visitors ahead on six minutes, but Smyth fired into the top corner from 30 yards to level shortly before the break.

Then Sotiriou's fourth goal in five games just before the hour put O's ahead and substitute Smith headed home his 14th of the season on 80 minutes.

Harry Smith heads home Leyton Orient's third goal against Rochdale - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Wellens added: "It was a special equaliser, but I think for the first 15 minutes Paul Smyth was playing with a rugby ball!

"First half, the Paul Smyth I know and the standards we expect, he was miles off it, but then he pulled out that special goal, a massive turning point in the game and for the rest of the game he was very good.

"Ruel is a player that can play in moments, he could've had two or three more, he's a very good talent. He's very good in the final third, his finishing is good. He's strong, he likes contact, he's skilful, a real asset for us.

"I'm pleased with him (Smith). I had a conversation with him about taking him out. Rochdale, because they want to play and they're quite open and expansive, I felt on turnover that speed could kill them and we could get Drinan in, but our press was so far off it.

Harry Smith celebrates scoring Leyton Orient's third goal against Rochdale - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

"We never got anything in terms of transitional passes, it was easy for Rochdale first half. Second half, when we did play into the spaces they're leaving, we made more chances and Drinan was more effective."