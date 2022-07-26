Leyton Orient 'need to be patient' says head coach Wellens

Leyton Orient head coach Richie Wellens says they 'need to be patient' as the new League Two season gets underway this weekend.

O's welcome Grimsby Town to Brisbane Road on Saturday, having completed their pre-season schedule with a midweek trip to Walthamstow.

They drew 2-2 at east London rivals Dagenham & Redbridge last weekend, with Adam Thompson and a trialist on target in each half.

Adam Thompson celebrates scoring for Leyton Orient at Dagenham & Redbridge with Paul Smyth - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

And Wellens was generally pleased with how his injury-hit squad had coped at Victoria Road, telling the club website: "We just need to be patient. We're making sure we get the right one for the scenario and situation we're in. I think that's important.

"If we play with a centre forward today, we score two or three in the first half.

"When you play with wingers and 10s, they're always looking for that perfect goal.

Ruel Sotiriou of Leyton Orient and Nikola Tavares of Dagenham & Redbridge battle for the ball - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

"The movement of a natural striker will get him goals and also make other, better chances for the wingers.

"I thought it was a good game, I enjoyed it for the first 60 minutes and the last 20 minutes was just people playing off the cuff, which again is understandable."

Theo Archibald of Leyton Orient goes close to a goal against Dagenham & Redbridge - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Wellens has seen strikers Harry Smith and Aaron Drinan pick up knocks during pre-season, with Tom James also limping off in the JE3 Trophy clash with Tottenham U21s.

But he revealed there had been some encouraging news from the physio room at the weekend, adding: "Tom trained and did some running before the game. He will train properly on Tuesday, so that's a bonus, his scan came back all clear.

"'H' will be touch and go for the start of the season but he is an opportunity, Driz will be at least another two or three weeks.

"Jordan Brown will be two weeks. We're trying. Lingy is on the phone all the time, we're very close with one, it's just dragging its heels.

George Moncur of Leyton Orient - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

"I get frustrated so I can understand how the supporters get frustrated."

Drinan has signed a contract extension at the club until the summer of 2024 and said: "I'm absolutely buzzing. It's something the gaffer talked to me about a while ago, and I'm pleased that we are here now.

"Personally, I want to improve on my goals and assists from last season, but promotion is obviously the main collective aim."