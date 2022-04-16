Wellens: Hopefully we've saved some goals for Swindon

Leyton Orient head coach Richie Wellens is hoping his players have 'saved some goals for Swindon' after their 3-0 win over Scunthorpe United on Good Friday.

Paul Smyth, Theo Archibald and Ruel Sotiriou netted in a 16-minute spell in sunny east London, but the hosts could not add to their tally in the hour that remained.

After confirming Scunthorpe's relegation out of League Two, O's head to play-off chasing Swindon on Monday and Wellens told the club website: "That's the way it works. Hopefully the four or five we've missed today we can save for Swindon on Monday and take the chances there.

Paul Smyth celebrates scoring the first Leyton Orient goal against Scunthorpe - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

"I would say comprehensive first 45 minutes most definitely. I was frustrated in the second half, 50-50 possession, we hit the bar three times, the post and could've scored goals.

"But something was missing from our game. We took liberties at times, it wasn't as fluid as the first half. We warned the players about that, if you take five or six touches, they're in a predicament where they're frustrated and can start lunging in late and can cause injuries.

"When we're like that in the first half, our counter-attacking speed when we get it and play two or three touches quickly through the thirds, we're a really good team.

"We did complicate matters in the second half when we didn't really need to complicate it."

Jordan Brown was given his first start under Wellens in central midfield and earned honest praise from the boss, along with goalscorers Archibald and Sotiriou.

Jordan Brown of Leyton Orient and Rekeil Pyke of Scunthorpe United battle for the ball - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

"He's got good energy levels, he's a good technical player, it's just his positioning and he needs coaching," said Wellens of Brown.

"He's gone down with five minutes to go with cramp, which for a central midfielder in that game second half, you should be standing in the middle of the pitch, orchestrating play, allowing your 10s and wingers to rotate off you.

"You're doing too much running. It's about him learning the position, the same with Hector (Kyprianou), they're both a work in progress. I don't think Jordan has played too many league games, it's his first start under me, he can be really pleased with his performance.

"I really like Theo. His intent to work, when he comes off his head is flushed red, he's like that every single day in training.

Theo Archibald celebrates scoring the second goal for Leyton Orient against Scunthorpe - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

"Works like a trojan, again a work in progress, sometimes he just needs to slow down a little bit when he is in possession, but his ability, his counter-attacking speed and his finish was exceptional.

"Ruel played 65, really good, got his goal. If we bring him off at 65, he is going into Sunday's training session refreshed and the game on Monday refreshed.

"If we leave it lingering to 80-85 minutes that freshness can be taken away from him. Again really pleased with his goal and a good performance from Ruel."

Ruel Sotiriou celebrates scoring the third Leyton Orient goal against Scunthorpe - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Swindon lie two points off the play-offs after a 4-1 win at Harrogate Town and Wellens admitted it would be emotional to return to his former club.

He added: "It will obviously be emotional for me because I'm going back to a club, the 18 months I spent there I made lifelong friends.

"The kitmen text me all the time. The rollercoaster we went on, the emotions we shared as manager, players, staff and supporters holds very close to my heart so it will be good to go back.

"We're not playing for nothing and they're going for a big prize. I can't speak highly enough of the fans and club, it's a fantastic football club."