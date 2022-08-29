Kelman 'one of best I've worked with' says Leyton Orient boss Wellens

Charlie Kelman of Leyton Orient and Euan Murray of Hartlepool United battle for the ball - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Leyton Orient head coach hailed the latest display by Charlie Kelman in his table-topping side's 4-2 win over League Two rivals Hartlepool United at the weekend.

Kelman won an early penalty, converted by George Moncur, at Brisbane Road and put O's back in front with his third goal of the campaign after the visitors had levelled.

And after Paul Smyth had also got on the scoresheet early in the second half, the QPR loanee set up substitute Ruel Sotiriou for the fourth goal as O's made it six games unbeaten.

"Excellent when he gets in them positions," Wellens told the club website.

"I did say, after two or three days of watching him in training, he's up there with the best finishers I've worked with.

"He looks fitter now, looks stronger, looks like he's buying into the work ethic that we need from our number nine. It was a really good all-round performance and well deserved man of the match from the supporters."

Fellow goalscorer Moncur also received praise from Wellens, who believes the 29-year-old has yet to hit top form since joining on a three-year deal from Hull City in the summer.

George Moncur celebrates scoring for Leyton Orient against Hartlepool United - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

"He's got his mojo, he looks good in training when you watch him," he added.

"I still think there's more to come, his fitness. To be fair, him and Theo had a late fitness test, they were both struggling with a calf.

"So they've come through it well, hence as soon as we got the fourth goal, both of them lads come off."

And Wellens was pleased to see several other members of his side producing the goods as O's maintained their hold on top spot ahead of Barrow, despite the frustration at conceding twice.

"The squad is good, Jordan Brown comes on and gives us assurance, Craig Clay comes on, Harry [Smith] is coming on and put in a shift as well," he said.

"Charlie Kelman was excellent, Rob Hunt again every single decision he's making right, Idris, Prats in the middle of the park, there's so many good performances.

"The back four and Vigs will be disappointed because the goals are so easy to nullify.

"But I'm asking them to play open, against this opposition I was happy to be open, happy to be expansive, and they've done us on transition."