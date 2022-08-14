Hard-working Leyton Orient 'nowhere near best' in Mansfield win says Wellens

Leyton Orient head coach Richie Wellens admitted his side were nowhere near their best in the 1-0 win over Mansfield Town that put them top of League Two.

Lawrence Vigouroux saved an early penalty from Stephen McLaughlin, before QPR loanee Charlie Kelman netted the only goal of the game just past the hour.

And after a third successive win and third straight clean sheet, Wellens praised the work ethic of his squad.

"We worked hard, we were nowhere near our best," he told the club website.

"In patches we created some good chances, they had more than us because they got to finish their chances, wheras we lacked that last pass to get the chance.

"The work and commitment of the players was excellent. We've got a lot of players that are nowhere near 100 per cent yet, playing a really good team.

"We conceded too many chances through being open and giving the ball away. When you're open you need to be secure in possession, but we will get better.

"Today was a win where we needed to dig in. The three points was gotten today by our supporters, they could've turned at some point because we wasn't quite fluent, wasn't quite at it.

"But our supporters stayed with us, made a good atmosphere, give the players confidence, so I'd like to thank the supporters because I think they were a massive part in getting us three points."

The Stags were awarded a penalty with barely a minute played when Vigouroux brought down Rhys Oates, but the O's keeper made amends with a superb diving save and thwarted Oates on three more occasions before the break.

"The penalty was just one of four or five excellent saves," added Wellens.

"When you play against Mansfield, they've got two wing backs who pin you high, two strikers and two midfield eights that run through gaps.

"If you're open you're going to concede chances, but we conceded chances today because we give the ball away in sloppy areas and were too open."

George Moncur forced Christy Pym into a fingertip save in the second half, with Dan Happe heading wide from the corner.

But O's struck when debutant Idris El Mizouni produced a driving run to tee up Kelman for a powerful finish.

"A vital one and it will do well for his confidence," said Wellens.

"I've seen in training, he can finish every time he gets a chance. He is quite ruthless in his finishing, he's got a really hard sidefoot, we just need him to shoot more.

"We need to get him in positions where he can shoot more then when the balls comes in around him he doesn't need that touch, he can hit on the swivel, he can take shots, because he has got that ability.

"We need to make sure we keep everybody in the squad happy but I'm just so pleased for the supporters today."