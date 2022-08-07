Leyton Orient 'got away with one' at Crawley says Wellens

Leyton Orient head coach Richie Wellens felt his side 'got away with one' in their 1-0 victory at League Two rivals Crawley Town on Saturday.

Another superb strike from Tom James sealed a second successive win for O's - after the full-back had been on target in their 2-0 home win over Grimsby a week earlier.

And Wellens was pleased to bank another three points despite O's not being at their best.

"It was a class strike again, but if I'm looking at the game, we got away with one," he told the club website.

"I don't think we deserved to lose the game. Very strange game, first 20 minutes like a testimonial, really flat, the game was really slow and we just didn't commit to what we was going to do.

"If you're going to press, press and go in 100 per cent, or if you're going to drop and defend your space then do that to 100 per cent.

"We was a little bit in and out, we still had chances to score and got in really good positions in the first half without being smooth with it. And they probably missed the best chance of the game at the back stick.

"But the most pleasing thing is the heart and desire in the last 10 minutes."

Ruel Sotiriou sent an early chance over for O's, but James Tilley missed a gilt-edged chance at the far post on 20 minutes.

And the visitors dug deep to protect their slender lead in the second half, with Wellens adding:

"We're not there physically yet, you can see that. We've got Dan Happe returning from a long injury, Craig Clay first game in a long time, I thought he was outstanding, both full-backs, Huntsy [Rob Hunt] especially, have not had a pre-season.

"I thought Huntsy was excellent in his decision making, Tom James has obviously had injury, Theo [Archibald] has had an injury, Paul Smyth has had an injury, and then you're bringing H [Harry Smith] on who is not ready to do that long, so we're a work in progress.

"I think first half we're looking for that perfect goal, but we probably played these at a good time, because they're a work in progress. I think these will be a good team.

"We went to a back three and put two fours and two 10s in the middle of the pitch to clog that up and I thought it worked to a certain extent.

"We'll get fitter as the weeks go by and people get fitter from their injuries, but it's nice to have six points from two games."

Charlie Kelman made his debut for the club, playing just over an hour, while Lawrence Vigouroux appeared in his 100th consecutive league game.

And Wellens had praise for both, saying: "He [Kelman] has not had a full pre-season with us, he doesn't know to a tee what we want.

"I still think there was bright moments from him, chances where he could've got his shot off, he's a goalscorer, we see it in training every single day, his finishing is very good.

"I don't need to say anything more about Vigs. How he wasn't voted the best goalkeeper in the league last year is beyond me.

"I know the reason why, because he wasn't at the top of the league. I've been a player and when you fill those team of the year forms out, you initially go to the top seven teams.

"Lets get in the top seven and get Vigs in the team of the year, because I think he deserves it, stay consistent, stay humble. I'm really pleased with his first two performances and two clean sheets."