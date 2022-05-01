Wellens pleased to see Leyton Orient develop 'winning mentality'

Leyton Orient head coach Richie Wellens said he was pleased to see his side developing a 'winning mentality' after their 2-0 victory at Crawley Town.

Theo Archibald gave O's an eight-minute lead and they survived a late scare to seal the League Two points through Aaron Drinan's injury-time effort.

It lifted them to within two points of their 12th-placed hosts, with a chance to end the campaign in the top half.

And Wellens told the club website: "I'm pleased because we want to build a culture of a winning mentality.

"Have we been great today second half, no? But winning is about a culture, an attitude to win and I think we're developing that. It could still be better.

"This club has been in a moment in the season where they found it very, very difficult to win, and losing becomes a mentality and a habit.

"You can turn up and play really well, but if that sets in, you find it really difficult to win games.

"We've got a mentality where we're going into every game believing we can win and our points return has been outstanding."

Wellens handed youngster Zech Obiero his debut in midfield and saw Archibald net his eighth goal of the season to put them in front.

Drinan had a penalty saved soon after, though, and Crawley improved in the second half, going close when James Tilley hit the crossbar.

"I thought it was a goal, then I looked back on the I-pad that we have at the side of the dugout and I didn't think it was in," added Wellens.

"But it's not HD. I don't know what the total opposite to HD is but it's definitely not that.

"I didn't think it was in, I've watched it back but it's really difficult to tell. I'd need to see it on a bigger screen and more clearer picture."

Drinan fired home in the fifth minute of stoppage time for his 16th goal of the season, to send the travelling fans home happy, and Wellens felt his side fully deserved their reward.

He said: "First half very, very good, easy at times, should've scored six or seven. Second half very, very difficult, made it difficult for ourselves.

"In the first half, the reason why it was comfortable was because we played through lines, we were positive, we worked hard out of possession to make angles.

"Second half we turned it into a second-ball game. They won more second balls than us, made us work harder, put the ball in areas where it wasn't comfortable for us.

"We should've been so far ahead that we never gave them a chance. They're probably frustrated at the end by the goal that might've gone in, could've potentially got them a point, but I think we deserved the win."