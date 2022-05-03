Wellens 'wants to sort out deals' for Leyton Orient quartet

Leyton Orient head coach Richie Wellens says he wants to secure the futures of four key members of his squad as soon as possible.

Wellens saw his side run out 2-0 winners at Crawley Town on Saturday, thanks to goals from Theo Archibald and Aaron Drinan.

And he revealed how he had met with chairman Nigel Travis and discussed deals for his goalscorers and two of their teammates.

"We went for something to eat, great company, we spoke about little aspects of the club," Wellens told the club website.

"I want to try and get Theo sorted, Tom James sorted. I want to get Aaron Drinan a new deal, we don't want him running out.

"He's 24 next year, he has done great, he enjoys it here.

"And we want to give a new contract to Ruel [Sotiriou]. Once we get those four sorted, we can take a breath and make sure we get quality over quantity.

"We're not rushing, we're in a really good position, we've got a big squad. There will be incomings and outgoings but that's the nature of the game, we want to improve."

Wellens inherited a squad built by former boss Kenny Jackett when he took over in early March and has led them away from the relegation zone to the safety of mid-table and 13th place, with a haul of 23 points from 12 matches, thanks to seven wins and two draws.

And he praised the players for their professional attitude during that period, revealing how they want to be playing for more next year.

"We've come here today and we've been good. Our attitude has been exceptional, the fans can be proud of the players because they've turned up and given maximum effort," he added.

"But we want to be playing for something. The difference is huge and next year we want to be playing for something.

"The League One games kicked off at half 12 and you watch that Plymouth-MK Dons game, Gillingham-Rotherham and there were probably a few games flickering on and off between the players and you watch the atmosphere and what they're fighting for and it's fantastic."

O's complete their campaign at the Breyer Group Stadium on Saturday against Tranmere Rovers, who could still sneak into the play-offs with a win if results elsewhere go in their favour.

And Wellens says his side will compete until the very end of the season, adding: "Nobody can question us. We've not rolled over for anybody.

"We got beat against Northampton, who were going for the top three, but we should've been 2-0 up before they scored. They come with the right attitude and we lost the game.

"Anybody who has beaten us, Oldham away, the opposition have worked. You're going to lose football matches, there's a way to lose and I think we've lost in the right way.

"To win seven out of 12, I don't know what the form table over the last 11 games is, but what's great is, we've been here and been unbelievable and I've not even got a nomination for manager of the month.

"If we win on Saturday maybe I'll get a nomination but I'm not holding my breath!"