Leyton Orient boss Wellens 'a little frustrated' despite win at Colchester

Leyton Orient boss Richie Wellens admitted to feeling a 'little frustrated' and 'disappointed' after a 3-1 win at Colchester United took them back to the top of the League Two table.

Luke Chambers turned a Paul Smyth cross into his own net to give O's a 16th-minute lead, with both sides enjoying chances before Theo Archibald made it 2-0 with 12 minutes left.

Charlie Kelman added a third at the end of normal time, before Noah Chilvers grabbed a last-gasp consolation for the hosts, as O's made it five games unbeaten this season.

But Wellens said: "Little frustrated. I'm not really concentrating on the result, I want the level of performance week, in week out.

"We're getting it, in patches. We've scored three today and could've scored quite a few more, we could've scored six or seven.

"But I'm a little bit disappointed in the way that we played at times."

Smyth earned praise after having a hand in the first two Orient goals, with Wellens pointing out where further improvements can still be made.

Paul Smyth of Leyton Orient and Marley Marshall of Colchester United battle for the ball - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

He added: "Different class. That's what we want, we wat him to get in them areas, we don't want him to play and stand still, we want him to play and run.

"Once he squares people up in this division, he just drifts past you, and then it's about the quality of the ball in.

"The first ball, obviously the defender doesn't slide in and Charlie Kelman is there to tap it in, then the opposite side of the pitch, Theo is there to tap it in.

"All round good performance from Smudge, but again he is one that if we can get it where he takes it on the back foot and turn in one instance and is squaring players up, it will make a world of difference to his game and our results."

And goalscorer Archibald echoed the sentiments about O's still needing to be better, but was pleased to see them get fair reward having had to settle for a point at Swindon in midweek.

He said: "It's always nice to get three points when we come away here.

"I think closer to where we want to get, we're still not there yet at all.

Theo Archibald celebrates scoring the third Leyton Orient goal at Colchester - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

"On Tuesday we saw us play our best football and not pick up three points and today we're maybe on par with Tuesday and picked up three points.

"Looking back on the first five games, there's been some good results, some performances to improve on and we are improving slowly but surely as a team."